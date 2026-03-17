SBCC Theatre Group to Close 80th Season with UNNECESSARY FARCE

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The Theatre Group at SBCC will finish its 80th season with the hilarious comedy UNNECESSARY FARCE by Paul Slade Smith, directed by Sara Rademacher, April 15-May 2, 2026 in the intimate Jurkowitz Theatre.

Two cops. Three crooks. Eight Doors. Go! In a cheap motel room, an embezzling mayor is supposed to meet with his female accountant, while in the room next-door, two undercover cops wait to catch the meeting on videotape. But there's some confusion as to who's in which room, who's being videotaped, who's taken the money, who's hired a hitman, and why the accountant keeps taking off her clothes. Non-stop hilarity by the playwright who wrote the popular comedy The Outsider.

Unnecessary Farce will feature: Felicia Hall, Charlotte Hecker, Will Hughs, James McCarthy, Jenna Scanlon, Nicholis Sheley, and Matthew Tavianini.

Performances will be in the Jurkowitz Theatre on SBCC's West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Drive. April 17-May 2, 2026 with previews on April 15 & 16. Due to the intimate nature of the Jurkowitz Theatre, No Late Seating is permitted.

Performance times: Wednesday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Saturday 4/25 & 5/2 and Sunday 4/19 & 4/26 @ 2pm. The 4/19, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired.

Prices: Previews $20 general/$17 seniors & SBCC staff/$10 students,

Wednesday and Thursday evening and Saturday and Sunday matinee $27 general/$22 seniors & SBCC Staff/$16 students,

Friday & Saturday evening $29 general/$24 seniors & SBCC staff/$19 students.