The Theatre Group At SBCC Will Present CRIME AND PUNISHMENT, A COMEDY

The Theatre Group at SBCC will end the 24-25 season with the new comedy, CRIME AND PUNISHMENT, A COMEDY by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, based (very loosely) on Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky, directed by Michael Bernard.

Dostoevsky's turn-of-the-century masterpiece is reimagined as a 90-minute romp of a morality tale, performed by tremendously talented actors who play over 50 zany characters, riffing on the famous novel—and all of Russian literature. The brilliant comic team of Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen transform this classic story of impoverished student Raskolnikov who becomes a murderer in order to save his family, into a fast-paced hilarious, surprisingly touching and sweet whirlwind of a play. Who knew that crime, punishment or Russia in the 1860's could be this fun?

Crime and Punishment, A Comedy, will feature: Rachel Jordan Brown, Benjamin Curtis, Tyler Gilbert, Sasha Gray, Nicholis Sheley, Matthew Tavianini, Raina Williams and Dreamer Rae Wilson.

Performances will be April 16-May 3, 2025, Wednesday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sunday 4/27 @ 2pm, Saturday 4/19, 4/26, 5/3 @ 2pm, and Previews April 16 & !7 @ 7:30pm in the Jurkowitz Theatre on SBCC's West Campus. Due to the intimate nature of the theatre, No Late Seating is permitted.

Prices: Previews $20 general/$17 seniors & SBCC Staff/$10 students.

Wednesday and Thursday evenings, Saturday and Sunday matinees $27 general/$22 seniors and SBCC Staff/$16 students.

Friday and Saturday evenings $29 general/$24 seniors and SBCC Staff/$19 students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com or at the Box Office 805-965-5935.

