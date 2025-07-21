THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Up Next in Rubicon Theatre Company's Youth Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rubicon Theatre Company is well underway with its 2025 Summer Youth Season, with two productions already completed and two more performances just around the corner! Presented in partnership with the Jack Oakie and Victoria Horne Oakie Charitable Foundation, the Summer Youth Program features four immersive programs, designed by students for students between the ages of 5 and 25, offering young performers a unique opportunity to train with professional artists and showcase their talents in four fully produced shows.

Audiences have already enjoyed sold-out performances of The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition and Footloose, which opened the season to enthusiastic crowds. Now, the company invites the community to join in the fun for two final productions: the toe-tapping, laugh-out-loud Drowsy Chaperone Jr. and a powerful, passionate retelling of Romeo & Juliet.

2025 Education Director & Instructors

The Jack Oakie and Victoria Horne Oakie Charitable Foundation 2025 Summer Youth Program is helmed by Education Director Joseph Fuqua (award-winning actor with Broadway and regional credits, Yale School of Drama MFA, Founder of Rubicon’s Fearless Shakespeare). As a seasoned theatre professional and Rubicon Theatre’s first company member, Fuqua brings tremendous passion for arts education to his role, along with a wealth of knowledge and expertise. With his extensive background in teaching and directing, he leads a team of experienced instructors, providing participants with top-notch training in acting, singing, dancing, and stagecraft. Other esteemed returning instructors include SERYOZHA LA PORTE (Rubicon Youth Program alumnus, Pacific Conservatory for the Performing Arts graduate, California Lutheran University graduate [B.Sc. Psychology], and professional actor), WYNSUM JO KEARNS, Louis Lotorto, and MIRIAM ARICHEA. Recent Rubicon Summer Youth Program alumnus ALIZA BARROCA joins the faculty for the first time as Co-Director & Choreographer for Footloose and Choreographer for The Drowsy Chaperone Jr. JULIA DONLON serves as Summer Production/Company Manager.

About Rubicon’s Summer Youth Program

Rubicon Theatre Company's Jack Oakie and Victoria Horne Oakie Charitable Foundation 2025 Summer Youth Programoffers an exceptional learning experience, providing students with comprehensive training in acting, singing, and dance. Participants work closely with Fuqua and the dedicated team of instructors from auditions through rehearsals, ensuring a well-rounded education in theatre. Each session culminates in a full production with costumes, sets, and lighting. The program aims to build invaluable skills, confidence, and unforgettable theatrical experiences.

The 2025 programs are generously underwritten by the Jack Oakie and Victoria Horne Oakie Charitable Foundation, whose support helps ensure access to high-quality theatre education for youth in the region. UPCOMING PERFORMANCES:



THE DROWSY CHAPERONE JR. | KIDS’ MUSICAL THEATRE CAMP

JULY 25–27, 2025

Directed by SERYOZHA LA PORTE, Musical Direction by AUSTIN HO, Choreography by ALIZA BARROCA

A love letter to classic musicals and a clever send-up all in one, The Drowsy Chaperone Jr. brings vaudevillian comedy, big Broadway numbers, and a whole lot of fun to the Rubicon stage. When a musical theatre superfan puts on his favorite record, his apartment transforms into a dazzling 1920’s production—with a tap-dancing groom, glamorous bride, gangsters disguised as pastry chefs, and a delightfully tipsy chaperone. It’s a family-friendly romp that will leave audiences of all ages grinning ear to ear.

Performances: Fri, July 25 at 7 p.m., Sat, July 26 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m., Sun, July 27 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Tickets: $25 Adults / $20 Youth (12 and under) – includes $5 processing fee



ROMEO & JULIET | FEARLESS SHAKESPEARE INTENSIVE

AUGUST 8–10, 2025

Directed by Joseph Fuqua, Assistant Director, Dramaturg, Verse Coach, and Fight Director: Louis Lotorto

A long-standing feud. A secret romance. A love so powerful it defies all odds. Experience Shakespeare’s Romeo & Julietlike never before in this fresh 1960’s-inspired retelling. Set during a time of peace, love, and cultural change, this version blends the classic story with the style and spirit of the decade. Experience this timeless tale like never before—bold, raw, and beautifully performed.

Performances: Fri, August 8 at 7 p.m., Sat, August 9 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m., Sun, August 10 at 2 p.m.

Tickets: $25 Adults / $20 Youth (12 and under) – includes $5 processing fee

