Santa Barbara Symphony And State Street Ballet Unite For A Dramatic Joint Season Opener

The Santa Barbara Symphony and State Street Ballet has announced the collaborative launch to their 2025/26 seasons with Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet: A Ballet in One Act, presented Saturday October 18, 2025 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, October 19, 2025, at 3:00 PM at The Granada Theatre.

Under the skilled baton of Maestro Nir Kabaretti, the Santa Barbara Symphony launches its season with Shostakovich's spirited Festive Overture and Rachmaninoff's luxuriant Symphonic Dances, setting the tone for a dynamic year ahead. In the second half, the drama intensifies as State Street Ballet takes center stage, joined by the Symphony performing live in the orchestra pit. Featuring original choreography by Artistic Director Megan Philipp and Artistic Associate Nilas Martins (former principal dancer with New York City Ballet), this compelling production of Romeo and Juliet offers an emotionally resonant retelling of Shakespeare's enduring tale. Audiences will be transported through the emotional arc of the story, from the innocence of young love and the intensity of deep-rooted feuds to its heartrending conclusion. This joint performance celebrates the artistic excellence of two of Santa Barbara's premier performing arts institutions.

Tickets go on sale at midnight on August 1, 2025, and can be purchased through the Granada Theatre Box Office online at granadasb.org, by phone at (805) 899-2222, or in person at 1214 State Street.

This concert is made possible through the generous support of State Street Ballet New Work Production Sponsor Cheryl Goldberg and Santa Barbara Symphony's Season Sponsor Sarah & Roger Chrisman, Corporate Season Sponsor Montecito Bank & Trust, and Grand Venue Season Sponsor The Granada Theatre.

"This production reflects the ongoing creative partnership between the Santa Barbara Symphony and State Street Ballet," shared Kathryn R. Martin, President & CEO of the Santa Barbara Symphony.

"Together, we're not only bringing bold artistic experiences to the stage-we're enriching the cultural fabric of Santa Barbara and deepening our shared impact throughout the community we serve," declared State Street Ballet Executive Director Cecily MacDougall.

"After nearly two decades of conducting for this arts-loving community, it's thrilling to begin my 20th anniversary season with a program as dynamic and emotionally rich as Romeo & Juliet," added Maestro Nir Kabaretti, Music & Artistic Director of the Santa Barbara Symphony. "This collaboration elevates the beauty of both music and movement."

Following its joint season opener in October, The Santa Barbara Symphony's 2025/26 season spotlights an extraordinary lineup of established guest artists and rising stars, bold programming, and rarely featured instruments. Highlights include: Mozart Requiem (Nov. 15-16), featuring a double trombone concerto and the newly formed Santa Barbara Symphony Chorus; a Broadway-inspired celebration on New Year's Eve; a two-day Beethoven Piano Concerto Marathon, showcasing five international piano competition winners; a Valentine's weekend Tribute to Romantic Hollywood (Feb. 14-15); a survey of Italian classics with Bella Italia (Mar 28-29); Gershwin's timeless An American in Paris (Apr 18-19); and a grand season finale with the awe-inspiring power of Mahler's Resurrection Symphony (May 16-17).

State Street Ballet's upcoming season offers a compelling lineup of performances that celebrate legendary choreographers, filmmakers, and composers through a vibrant mix of beloved classics and daring new commissions. Highlights include The Nutcracker (Granada Theatre, Dec 19-21), a festive holiday classic featuring a live orchestra and over 100 youth dancers; RECESS! (Lobero Theatre, Mar 21-22), an energetic triple bill blending Carnival of the Animals, Jerome Robbins' Interplay, and a video game-inspired premiere by Kassandra Taylor Newberry; and the return of Chaplin (Lobero Theatre, May 8-9), a fan-favorite production exploring the genius of Charlie Chaplin through theatrical movement and humor. With new educational initiatives aimed at welcoming over 10,000 students and expanded accessible programming for neurodiverse audiences, the 2025/26 season reaffirms State Street Ballet's commitment to telling meaningful stories, building creative partnerships, and making the magic of dance available to all.

"Our mission has always been to make ballet accessible, exciting, and relevant. This season is an invitation to experience dance in ways you've never imagined as we explore how storytelling and ballet can evolve together," noted MacDougall.

State Street Ballet Artistic Director Megan Philipp added, "This season promises to surprise and inspire as we boldly redefine the boundaries of both our company and our art form. From the beloved tradition of The Nutcracker to the technical brilliance of Robbins, Kremnev, and Taylor Newberry in RECESS!, and the thought-provoking theatrics of Chaplin, our repertoire invites audiences to think deeply, question freely, dream boldly-and smile often.

