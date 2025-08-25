SONGS FOR NOBODIES Comes to PCPA This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Songs For Nobodies is coming to PCPA, featuring songs by Judy Garland, Patsy Cline, Edith Piaf, Billie Holiday, and Maria Callas. Step into the mesmerizing world of Songs for Nobodies, where the paths of some of the most legendary singers of all time intersect with those of everyday women in a tour de force of inspiration and resilience.

Through the sensational performance of award-winning actor/singer Bethany Thomas, audiences are taken on a journey of discovery through beloved songs like "Come Rain or Come Shine," "Crazy," "Amazing Grace," "Ain’t Nobody’s Business If I Do," and "Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien." Don't miss this unforgettable one-woman tour-de-force that celebrates the universal truth that everybody has a story—and a song—worth hearing.

