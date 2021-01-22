Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PCPA Spring InterPlay Readings Announced

The PCPA InterPlay Reading Series is back this spring with four freshly picked titles for you to enjoy live on Zoom! 

Jan. 22, 2021  

PCPA Spring InterPlay Readings Announced

The PCPA InterPlay Reading Series is back this spring with four freshly picked titles for you to enjoy live on Zoom! Tickets are $10 a person or $40 for a 4-play pass.

The Mountaintop

February 26 & 27

April 3rd, 1968. The Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. Room 306.

Katori Hall reimagines Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr's last night on earth following his renowned "I've been to the mountaintop" speech in Memphis.

Into the Breeches

March 5 & 6

The theatre has sat dark and empty since the Oberon Playhouse's director and company of male actors left to fight in WWII. Determined that the show must go on, the director's wife and an unexpected troupe of players assemble to bring an all-female version of Shakespeare's Henriad to life.

Two Degrees

March 12 & 13

Emma Phelps, a paleo climatologist, has seen first-hand the symptoms of our changing planet while studying the ice in Greenland. However, the recent loss of her husband has left Emma, herself, frozen in grief.

Fade

March 19 & 20

Lucia is a bundle of nerves on the first day of her new job writing for a major TV Show. As a Mexican-born novelist, the whispers of "diversity hire" and an all-male cutthroat Hollywood writers' room aren't helping. Lucia is questioning if she's even up for the job until she meets Abel, a Latino janitor.

More Information & Tickets


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
ISAAC@CAF?CARLYLE 1/8 8 PM ET On Demand
ISAAC@CAF?CARLYLE 1/8 8 PM ET On Demand
Adam Pascal: So Far: An Acoustic Retrospective On Demand
Adam Pascal: So Far: An Acoustic Retrospective On Demand
Haley Swindal: To New York, With Love On Demand
Haley Swindal: To New York, With Love On Demand

Related Articles View More Santa Barbara Stories   Shows
Santa Barbara Youth Symphony Concerto Competition Is Now Open For Auditions Photo

Santa Barbara Youth Symphony Concerto Competition Is Now Open For Auditions

Music Academy Of The West Announces 2021 Alumni Enterprise Award Winners Photo

Music Academy Of The West Announces 2021 Alumni Enterprise Award Winners

Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards! The Theatre Group at SB Photo

Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards! The Theatre Group at SBCC & More Take Home Wins!

Live From the Lobero Presents Pianos on State Featuring Zach Gill Photo

Live From the Lobero Presents Pianos on State Featuring Zach Gill


More Hot Stories For You

  • Cape Fear Regional Theatre Announces THE COLOR PURPLE
  • Cape Fear Regional Theatre Announces BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!