PCPA Spring InterPlay Readings Announced

The PCPA InterPlay Reading Series is back this spring with four freshly picked titles for you to enjoy live on Zoom! Tickets are $10 a person or $40 for a 4-play pass.

The Mountaintop

February 26 & 27

April 3rd, 1968. The Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. Room 306.

Katori Hall reimagines Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr's last night on earth following his renowned "I've been to the mountaintop" speech in Memphis.

Into the Breeches

March 5 & 6

The theatre has sat dark and empty since the Oberon Playhouse's director and company of male actors left to fight in WWII. Determined that the show must go on, the director's wife and an unexpected troupe of players assemble to bring an all-female version of Shakespeare's Henriad to life.

Two Degrees

March 12 & 13

Emma Phelps, a paleo climatologist, has seen first-hand the symptoms of our changing planet while studying the ice in Greenland. However, the recent loss of her husband has left Emma, herself, frozen in grief.

Fade

March 19 & 20

Lucia is a bundle of nerves on the first day of her new job writing for a major TV Show. As a Mexican-born novelist, the whispers of "diversity hire" and an all-male cutthroat Hollywood writers' room aren't helping. Lucia is questioning if she's even up for the job until she meets Abel, a Latino janitor.

