PASF Competition Finals To Take Place April 28

Twelve accomplished vocalists and instrumentalists will vie for cash prizes as finalists in the 2019 Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation (PASF) competition at Lehmann Hall on Sunday, April 28. Performances will begin at 3 pm. Admission is free.

This year's PASF competition finalists are: cellist Katrina Agate (21), soprano Litha Ashforth (20), mezzo-soprano Terra Giddens (21), soprano Alison King (29), soprano Christy Lee Peterson (26), and trombonist Connor Rowe (21). Violinist Junia Work (19) is an alternate. Junior (18 and under) instrumental division finalists are: pianist Noelle Hadsall (10), pianist Vincent Lertchareonyong (16), violinist Sofia Malvinni (14), pianist Kevin Park (17), and pianist Davis Reinhart (16).

First-place honorees in the adult instrumental and vocal categories will each receive $6,000 (runner-ups will each receive $3,000), while the top junior instrumentalist will receive $3,000 (with $1,500 going to the runner-up). Honorable mentions carry cash awards of $600 (adult instrumental and vocal) and $500 (junior instrumental).

Lehmann Hall is located on the grounds of the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road in Santa Barbara. Seating is limited. To reserve seats, email divadebbertling@gmail.com.

The annual PASF competition is limited to musicians under age 30 who study, live, or have lived in the Santa Barbara area. Forty students applied to compete this year, of which 37 received auditions. In addition to the finalists, seven students received Encouragement Awards. Serving as judges this year are Dr. John Ballerino, Ani Aznavoorian, Carol Ann Manzi, Dr. Paul Berkowitz, and David Potter.

Past PASF competition winners have included Adrian Spence (artistic director and principal flute, Camerata Pacifica), acclaimed operatic bass-baritone Evan Hughes, flutist and Westmont faculty member Andrea DiMaggio, Grammy Award-winning flutist Sasha Lipay, violinist Nina Bodnar, and mezzo-soprano Nina Yoshida Nelsen.

"The Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation strives to nurture and support world-class talent for the next generation," said PASF President Deborah Bertling. "We are proud to partner with Community Arts Music Association (CAMA) of Santa Barbara during its centennial season in recognition of the impact CAMA has - and will continue to have - on the next generation of talented artists here and around the world. PASF applauds CAMA's centenary milestone in bringing the world's greatest orchestras and soloists to Santa Barbara, and gratefully acknowledges this collaboration with PASF, honoring its tradition of seeking artistic excellence here in our own community."

"CAMA's Centennial Celebration Committee is proud to sponsor the 2019 competition finals of the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation, in celebration of community partnerships during our centennial season," said CAMA Director of Operations Justin Rizzo-Weaver.

CAMA's centennial concert season continues May 6 with a performance by legendary cellist Mischa Maisky at The Lobero Theatre. CAMA will celebrate its centennial with a free, all-community "100th Birthday Bash" at the Courthouse Sunken Garden on May 19.

For more information, call (805) 966-4324 or email info@camasb.org.

CAMA is Santa Barbara's oldest arts organization, and is presenting its 100th concert season in 2018-19. CAMA's mission is to enrich the city's cultural life by bringing live performances by world-renowned classical artists and orchestras of the highest artistic excellence to our community and by providing creative, focused music education programs for individuals of all ages.

The Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation was founded in 1982 to provide aid to deserving vocal and instrumental students with professional potential who live and/or study in the Santa Barbara area.





