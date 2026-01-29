Sphinx Virtuosi and Randall Goosby Will Close Out CAMA's 2025-26 Masterseries at The Lobero Theatre

🎭 NEW! Santa Barbara Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Santa Barbara & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Community Arts Music Association (CAMA) of Santa Barbara will conclude its 2025-26 Masterseries at the Lobero Theatre on March 12 with a special performance by the acclaimed Sphinx Virtuosi, the dynamic self-conducted 18-piece chamber orchestra dedicated to showcasing the talents of accomplished Black and Latinx string musicians. Also featuring an appearance by virtuoso violinist Randall Goosby, the concert will begin at 7:30 pm. Single ticket prices start at $48.

Titled “Visions of Peace,” the concert program will offer a rich blend of musical voices, including 19th century Afro-Cuban composer and violin standout José White Lafitte (La Bella Cubana), contemporary composers Clarice Assad (selections from Impressions), Jesse Montgomery (Chemiluminescence), and Quenton Blache (Visions of Peace), and Prokofiev (Piano Sonata No. 7 in B-flat Major, Op. 83, “Stalingrad”). The latter work will feature an arrangement by Venezuelan violinist Rubén Rengel commissioned by the Sphinx Virtuosi. Mr. Goosby will be the featured soloist in his own arrangement of William Grant Still’s Suite for Violin or Cello and String Orchestra.

“We are excited to welcome back this magnificent ensemble,” said CAMA CEO Elizabeth Alvarez. “The Sphinx Virtuosi delivered a singularly exhilarating performance when CAMA last presented them in 2024, and we expect more of the same on March 12. Complementing its world-class musicianship, this orchestra has a penchant for programming that is wholly unique, combining forgotten treasures with repertoire staples and contemporary works. In fact, the March 12 performance will feature four compositions commissioned by Sphinx. Randall Goosby’s dazzling virtuosity promises to be icing on the cake.”

Mr. Goosby’s electrifying performances on many of the world’s most prestigious concert stages have enraptured audiences and critics alike. A former student of Itzhak Perlman, he was signed exclusively to Decca Classics in 2020 at age 24. Roots, Mr. Goosby’s critically acclaimed debut album for Decca, is a celebration of African-American music that explores its evolution from spirituals to present-day compositions. Released in spring 2023, his debut concerto album features performances with the Philadelphia Orchestra of works by Max Bruch and Florence Price. Current season highlights include debut performances with the Atlanta Symphony, Orchestre National de France, and the San Diego Symphony, as well as return engagements with the San Francisco Symphony, the Pittsburgh Symphony, and the New Jersey Symphony. Mr. Goosby appears in recital across North America and Europe with pianist Zhu Wang, as well as with the Renaissance Quartet. He was a Mosher Guest Artist at the Music Academy of the West last summer. The New York Times and other outlets have lavished praise for Mr. Goosby’s commanding technique, tone, and phrasing. “With a buttered cream technique that belies the perfect fingering and light but firm bowing, he stands out from all of his fellow violinists” (Stage and Cinema).

Founded in 2004, the Sphinx Virtuosi serves as the flagship performing entity of the Sphinx Organization – the leading social justice nonprofit dedicated to transforming lives through the arts. The ensemble aims to transform classical music through artistic excellence, pioneering programming, and impassioned community engagement. Heralded for its kaleidoscopically varied repertoire and bold thematic programming, the Sphinx Virtuosi champions the work of historically excluded composers and commissions new works annually. The ensemble has collaborated with major artists such as Terence Blanchard, Denyce Graves, Damien Sneed, Will Liverman, and Davóne Tines, among others. Members have performed as soloists with major American orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic, the Cleveland Orchestra, and the Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestras. Outside of the classical realm, its musicians have also worked with leading International Artists such as Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Writing in The Washington Post, critic Cecelia H. Porter declared, “True to their name, the Sphinx Virtuosi call up the vision of an iconic mythological feline with its immeasurable power, unwavering command, and soulful beauty.”