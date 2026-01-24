PCPA to Present California Premiere of Karen Zacarías' SHANE

🎭 NEW! Santa Barbara Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Santa Barbara & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

PCPA will present Shane, a bold and moving stage adaptation by acclaimed playwright Karen Zacarías (Native Gardens) — a California premiere playing February 12 through March 1, 2026, at the Marian Theatre.

When a quiet gunslinger rides into a Wyoming frontier town, folks take notice—especially young Bob Starrett, whose settler family welcomes the mysterious stranger into their home and life. But Shane’s presence stirs more than curiosity; it kicks up a storm between a ruthless rancher and the settlers and Native families holding their ground. As lines get drawn and bullets threaten to fly, Shane must choose between the peaceful life he longs for and the violent past he thought he’d left behind.

Playwright, Karen Zacarías said, “Shane is a really interesting moral tale about how do you outrun your past and can you?”

Reimagined for the stage, Shane offers a powerful new take on the American Western — exploring honor, sacrifice, community, and the courage it takes to do what’s right.

The cast includes Alexander Pimentel as Older Bob/Bobby Starrett, René Millán as Joe Starrett, Corey Jones as Shane, Christen Celaya as Marian Starrett, Andrew Philpot as Luke Fletcher, DeLanna Studi as Winona Stephens, Amarion Tidwell as Chris Johnson, Don Stewart as Jake Ledyard/Sam Grafton, Kevin Asselin as Ernie Wright/Stark Wilson. The Ensemble includes; Matthew Chavez, Xcellen Connor, John Piper, and Gilbert Archuletta.

The creative team includes Director Erik Stein, Scenic Designer Jason Bolen, Costume Designer Tracee Bear, Lighting Designer Michael Palumbo, Sound Designer Jon Zielke, Fight Director Kevin Asselin, Stage Manager Rebekah Carriere, Production Stage Manager Jack D. Myles.