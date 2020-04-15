Los Angeles Master Chorale Launches Digital Series & Virtual Gala

The Los Angeles Master Chorale has created two new digital series-Sundays at Seven and Offstage-to share the beautiful and inspiring power of choral music with virtual audiences as Angelenos continue to observe stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Featuring both music and conversation, each of the series offers a welcome opportunity to connect through music during this unprecedented period of self-isolation.

Additionally, the Master Chorale's GALA 2020, originally scheduled to take place at the Hollywood Palladium on April 18th, 2020 and cancelled due to COVID-19, will be held as a virtual event on the same date. As planned, the virtual gala will honor the creative achievements of composer, jazz pianist, and five-time Grammy Award winner Billy Childs and the extraordinary philanthropy of the women of The Blue Ribbon. GALA 2020 will feature a silent auction with one-of-a-kind items and performances by Childs, violinist Anne Akiko Meyers, the Los Angeles Master Chorale, welcome messages from Grant Gershon, Kiki & David Artistic Director, and Jean Davidson, President and CEO, and an inspiring message from Swan Family Artist-in-Residence Eric Whitacre.

Silent auction

Bidding runs from Wednesday, April 15th to Sunday, April 19th, 2020

Virtual gala program

Saturday, April 18, 12 p.m.

The virtual gala may be accessed April 18 at https://lamasterchorale.org/gala-2020

Weekly series airing at 7 p.m.

Begins Sunday, April 19

The Master Chorale's Sundays at Seven series will feature weekly audio broadcasts of complete concerts previously performed and recorded at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Each broadcast, which will be available at https://lamasterchorale.org/sundays, will include an introduction by Grant Gershon, Kiki & David Artistic Director, and special guests, and will also include related content, such as program notes from the original program. The first program on April 19 will feature the music of Arvo Pärt and Eric Whitacre, which was originally performed and recorded at Walt Disney Concert Hall in May 2015.

Please visit https://lamasterchorale.org/sundays for upcoming program information.

This series is made possible by the generosity of American Guild of Musical Artists and American Federation of Musicians Local 47.

Weekly series airing at 5 p.m.

Begins Friday, April 24th

The Master Chorale's Offstage series will feature interviews conducted by Grant Gershon, Kiki & David Gindler Artistic Director, and Jenny Wong, Associate Conductor, with notable personages in the world of music and the performing arts, as well as Master Chorale singers. Before each interview, viewers will be able to submit questions via the Master Chorale's social media channels. A recording of each Offstage interview session will also be shared on on the Master Chorale's social media channels and will be available at https://lamasterchorale.org/offstage.





