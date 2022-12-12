Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards; at PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre Leads Best Ensemble Performance!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Standings - 12/12/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Christina McCarthy - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sbcc theatre group 60%

Meredith Cabaniss - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Marjorie Luke 21%

Meredith Cabanisss - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Marjorie Luke 19%



Best Dance Production

RITE OF SPRING - Hatlan Theatre 60%

SELAH DANCE COLLECTIVE - Hatlen Theater 40%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kitty Balay - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 57%

Katie Laris - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sbcc theatre 29%

Amy Love - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Marjorie Luke 9%

Amy Love - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Marjorie Luke 5%



Best Direction Of A Play

Emily Trask - AS YOU LIKE IT - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 53%

Katie Laris - RIPCORD - Sbcc theatre 22%

Sara Rademacher - THE WOLVES - Sbcc theatre group 13%

Jonathan Fox - AMERICAN SON - Ensemble Theatre Company 12%



Best Ensemble Performance

INTO THE WOODS - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 67%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - theatre group sbcc 25%

COLLECTED STORIES - Drama Dogs 9%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer Zornow - INTO THE WOODS - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 79%

Vickie Scott - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - UCSB Ballet Studio Theater 21%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jonathan Swoboda - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 55%

David Potter - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sbcc theatre group 45%



Best Performer In A Musical

Nicholis Sheley - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sbcc theatre 36%

George Walker - INTO THE WOODS - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 35%

Emily Trask - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 28%



Best Performer In A Play

Andy Philpot - MOTHER ROAD - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 39%

Felicia Hall - COLLECTED STORIES - Drama Dogs Theatre 39%

Jennie Greenberry - AS YOU LIKE IT - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 17%

Will Block - THE WICKHAMS - Ensemble Theatre Company 6%



Best Play

MOTHER ROAD - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 44%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Theatre Group at SBCC 33%

COLLECTED STORIES - Drama dogs 15%

AMERICAN SON - Ensemble Theatre Company 8%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Bolen - NATIVE GARDENS - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 49%

Patricia L. Frank - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Theatre Group at SBCC 31%

Vickie Scott - SPECTRAL FREQUENCIES - UCSB 14%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Theatre group sbcc 6%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sierra Anastasia - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 25%

Hannah Brudney - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre group sbcc 20%

Lexi Rhodes - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 18%

Daniel Sabraw - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sbcc theatre group 14%

Paul canter - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sbcc theatre group 9%

Willie Simpson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sbcc theatre group 7%

Nick Ehlen - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sbcc theatre group 7%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Justin Davanzo - RIPCORD - Sbcc 45%

Hattie Ugoretz - THE WOLVES - Theatre group sbcc 35%

Toby Tropper - AMERICAN SON - Ensemble Theatre Company 21%

