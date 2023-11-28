Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards

LIVE AT THE LEE! A Holiday SpecTACKular Announced At The Lee Strasberg Theatre

Live at The Lee! is an exciting new live variety show that showcases some of LA's most exciting established and emerging artists.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards; THE ADDAMS FAM Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards; THE ADDAMS FAMILY Leads Best Musical!
Support West Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday Photo 4 Support West Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday

LIVE AT THE LEE! A Holiday SpecTACKular Announced At The Lee Strasberg Theatre

LIVE AT THE LEE! A Holiday SpecTACKular Announced At The Lee Strasberg Theatre

Get ready to spread your Holiday Cheer!

Live at The Lee! is an exciting new live variety show that showcases some of LA's most exciting established and emerging artists across a variety or forms such a music, comedy, dance, cabaret, magic, drag, burlesque and more!

Hosted by Aussie entertainer Nick Hardcastle, featuring special guests including Musical Director Gregory Nabours, Actor Matthew Scott Montgomery, Musical Artist Mitchell Johnson, Aussie Cabaret Star Catherine Alcorn, Comedian Joshua Perlman, Singers Michelle Sharman and Yolanda Thomas AND MORE - you are in for an absolute holiday treat!

Live at The Lee - Holiday SpecTACKular! brings us all in to the newly refurbished Lee Strasberg Theatre, to put the stress of the year behind us and come together to celebrate the hap-happiest season of all!

Buy a general admission ticket for $25 or upgrade to VIP for $35 and get your keep cup and drink on arrival with cheap refills and reserved seating!

Can't make it to the theatre? This event will also be live streamed. You can purchase a live streaming ticket as well for just $5 plus fees.

*MORE ARTISTS TO BE ANNOUNCED - SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

The Lee Strasberg Theatre

7936 Santa Monica Blvd. West Hollywood CA 90046

*Parking - street parking only. It is limited and you are best advised to car pool or use ride share services. Late-comers may not be admitted. All ticket sales are final.

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Santa Barbara

1
CAP UCLA Brings Comedy And Innovative Music To The Nimoy This December Photo
CAP UCLA Brings Comedy And Innovative Music To The Nimoy This December

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance will present two exceptional performances set to mesmerize and ignite the imagination of audiences at The Nimoy this December.

2
The Wagner Ensemble To Present Holiday Concert: A FRENCH CHRISTMAS Photo
The Wagner Ensemble To Present Holiday Concert: A FRENCH CHRISTMAS

The Wagner Ensemble presents 'A French Christmas' featuring works by Charpentier and Saint-Saëns. Enjoy festive French carols and the accompaniment of an instrumental ensemble and pianist Robert Blake. Don't miss this holiday concert at St. Francis de Sales Church in Sherman Oaks, CA. Tickets available.

3
7th Annual DANCE AT THE ODYSSEY Festival to Offer Cutting Edge Companies And Choreographer Photo
7th Annual DANCE AT THE ODYSSEY Festival to Offer Cutting Edge Companies And Choreographers

Odyssey Theatre presents the 7th annual 'Dance at the Odyssey' festival featuring cutting edge companies and choreographers. Jan 12-Feb 18.

4
Laguna Playhouse Appoints Michael G. Murphy as Director of Advancement and Karyn Philippse Photo
Laguna Playhouse Appoints Michael G. Murphy as Director of Advancement and Karyn Philippsen as Community Relations Liaison

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE has announced the appointment of Michael G. Murphy as the new Director of Advancement and Karyn Philippsen as the Community Relations Liaison.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
View all Videos

Santa Barbara SHOWS
Ring Of Fire , The Music of Johnny Cash in Santa Barbara Ring Of Fire , The Music of Johnny Cash
The New Vic (11/30-12/17)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Santa Barbara Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Christopher Cohan Center (4/01-4/01)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Santa Barbara Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Performing Arts Center (5/02-5/02)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Santa Barbara The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Granada Theatre (12/06-12/07)
Colleges Show in Santa Barbara Colleges Show
BroadwayWorld Show (8/05-8/05)
Kennedy Space Center Show in Santa Barbara Kennedy Space Center Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-2/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You