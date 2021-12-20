Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards; THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Leads Best Streaming Play!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for Santa Barbara:

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Renee Levy - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School 45%

Vickie Scott - AIRNESS - UCSB 32%

Renee Levi - MAMMA MIA! - San Marcos High School 24%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Emily Trask - INTERPLAY (THE AGITATORS, THANKSGIVING PLAY, TALL GIRLS, MOTHER ROAD, ALABAMA STORY) - PCPA 62%

R. Michael Gross - ANTIGONE - SBCC Theatre Arts 38%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Jana Price - SONGS, SONNETS, AND SPRINGTIME - PCPA 35%

Ben Crop - ANTIGONE - SBCC Theatre Arts 32%

Ben Crop - THE THIN MAN - Garvin 32%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Johnathan Mitchell - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School 66%

Vickie Scott - SHANGHAI - UCSB 34%

Best Performer In A Musical

McKenna Gemberling - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School 54%

Emily Trask - TOGETHER - PCPA 23%

Karole Foreman - LADY DAY - PCPA 14%

Annali Fuchs-Wakowski - TOGETHER - PCPA 7%

Carson Pallad - MAMMA MIA! - San Marcos High School 2%

Best Performer In A Play

Yusef Seevers - THE AGITATORS - PCPA 59%

Victoria Sanders - THANKSGIVING PLAY - PCPA 29%

Polly Firestone-Walker - THE AGITATORS - PCPA 12%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Stuart Orenstein - ANTIGONE - SBCC Theatre Arts 70%

Stuart Orenstein - THE THIN MAN - Garvin 30%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jonathan Mitchell - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School 56%

Vickie Scott - AIRNESS - UCSB 44%

Best Streaming Play

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - PCPA 38%

THE THIN MAN - Garvin 34%

AIRNESS - UCSB 28%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Emily Trask - TOGETHER - PCPA 50%

Maddie Thomas - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School 32%

Carson Pallad - MAMMA MIA! - San Marcos High School 14%

Madeleine Thomas - MAMMA MIA! - 2021 5%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Stuart Orenstein - ANTIGONE - SBCC Theatre Arts 60%

Stuart Orenstein - THE THIN MAN - Garvin 40%