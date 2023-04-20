Ensemble Theatre Company to Livestream Final Three Performances of THE CHILDREN

Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara will partner with The League of Live Stream Theater to live stream the final three performances of The Children by Lucy Kirkwood. The live stream performances will be available to a worldwide audience on Friday April 21 at 8PM; Saturday April 22 at 8PM and Sunday April 23 at 2PM (all times pacific time). Tickets to the live stream performances will be $49 and are available at stream.lolst.org/children.

Directed by Jenny Sullivan, The Children stars Michael Butler, Linda Purl and Nancy Travis. The Children began previews April 6, 2023, and opened April 8, 2023.

ABOUT "THE CHILDREN"



Set at a remote cottage on the coast of Britain after a tsunami wreaks havoc on a nuclear reactor, a married couple's lives are further disrupted by the mysterious appearance of a long-lost colleague, who confronts them with a stunning moral dilemma: what does the older generation owe to those who are young? The Children, is a play that will leave audiences questioning their own role in the world and the impact of their choices on future generations. In 2019, writers for The Guardian placed The Children third on a list of the greatest theatrical works since 2000.



"The Children is a vital and gripping play, filled with surprises and surprising humor," said ETC's Artistic Director Jonathan Fox. "The central question - what does one generation owe to the next - is brilliantly illuminated by this story. We're honored to have a such a top-notch cast for our production."



The Children features set design by Sam Vawter, costume design by Alex Jaeger, lighting design by Michael Rathbun, sound design by Randall Robert Tico, and properties by Kirk Graves.

ABOUT THE PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

THE CHILDREN opened on Saturday, April 8 at 8:00pm and continues performances through Sunday, April 23, 2023 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.



Performances are Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm.



Ticket prices range from $40 - $84. Single tickets are available through the ETC ticket office at (805) 965-5400, or online at etcsb.org. Prices subject to change.



ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY OF SANTA BARBARA

Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara (ETC) began as the Ensemble Theatre Project in 1978 under the direction of Joseph Hanreddy. For the first three years, plays were performed at Trinity Episcopal Church. In 1981, ETC made the 140-seat Alhecama Theatre its home for more than 25 years. Beginning in 2009, ETC undertook a $12.6 million renovation of the Victoria Hall Theater. It opened its new 300-seat home, the New Vic, in 2013. The New Vic has become a venue for dance, music, film, and lectures. After Joseph Hanreddy left Santa Barbara in 1985, Robert Grande Weiss became Artistic Director, a position he held until his retirement in 2006. Jonathan Fox assumed the position of Executive Artistic Director in September 2006 and saw the company through great expansion. Jill Seltzer joined ETC as its Managing Director in 2016 and was succeeded in that position by Scott Devine in 2022. ETC, which became an Equity theatre in 1989, is Santa Barbara's sole professional theatre company. The company, which presents five or six plays per season, has produced several American and West Coast premieres, and has garnered numerous awards over the years.

LEAGUE OF LIVE STREAM THEATER

The League of Live Stream Theater (LOLST), a new nonprofit founded in 2022, provides the production, technical, financial, and marketing solutions to bring nonprofit theater to a global audience, via live stream. Founders Jim Augustine and Oren Michels, veterans in the theater and technology industries, have a vision to make Broadway and regional theater more accessible than ever before, driving new audiences to new works, increasing awareness for world-class stages and artists, and helping these nonprofit institutions to thrive for another generation. Founding support for The League of Live Stream Theater has been provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Sherrill Family Foundation. To learn more, visit lolst.org.