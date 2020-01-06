Community Arts Music Association Announces Pre-Concert Lecture Series

Community Arts Music Association (CAMA) of Santa Barbara will present a free, public lecture immediately prior to each of its six International Series concerts through the remainder of the 2019-20 season beginning January 27. A project of the CAMA Women's Board, the lectures will take place at the Santa Barbara Central Library's Faulkner Gallery and (in one case) the New Vic Theater. Lectures start at 6:45 pm unless otherwise noted. International Series concerts are presented at the Granada Theatre.

"The CAMA Women's Board is excited to open our pre-concert lectures this year to the public through a partnership with the Santa Barbara Central Library," said Women's Board President Deborah Bertling, who also serves as first vice president of CAMA's Board of Directors and chairs the Board's Centennial Celebration Committee. "Part of the Women's Board mission involves making CAMA more accessible to the community and fostering an appreciation for classical music. We feel this partnership is a step in the right direction."

Guest Speaker Schedule

January 27 at 6:45 pm, featuring Dr. Michael Shasberger, Adams Chair of Music and Worship at Westmont College, Faulkner Gallery (preceding 8 pm performance by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra).

March 6 at 5:15 pm, featuring local writer and researcher Hattie Beresford, author of Celebrating CAMA's Centennial: Bringing the World's Finest Classical Music to Santa Barbara, New Vic Theater (preceding 7 pm performance by the Los Angeles Philharmonic). Note the early start times for lecture and concert.

March 26 at 6:45 pm, featuring Simon Williams, renowned critic and UCSB Professor Emeritus, Faulkner Gallery (preceding 8 pm performance by the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra).

April 14 at 6:45 pm, featuring acclaimed cellist Ani Aznavoorian, Faulkner Gallery (preceding 8 pm performance by the Chineke! Orchestra).

April 28 at 6:45 pm, featuring David Malvinni, musicologist, classical guitarist, and author, Faulkner Gallery (preceding 8 pm performance by Les Violons du Roy).

May 18 at 6:45 pm, featuring Jennifer Kloetzel, cellist and UCSB faculty member, Faulkner Gallery (preceding 8 pm performance by the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra).

The Santa Barbara Central Library is located at 40 East Anapamu Street in Santa Barbara. The New Vic Theater is located at 33 West Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

CAMA will celebrate its enduring relationship with the iconic Los Angeles Philharmonic with a Gala 100th Anniversary Concert conducted by Maestro Gustavo Dudamel on March 6, 2020 - 100 years to the day from the LA Phil's first performance in Santa Barbara on March 6, 1920. Additional 2019-2020 season highlights include appearances by master American pianist Emanuel Ax (January 13, Lobero Theatre); the popular Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of Pinchas Zukerman (January 27, Granada Theatre); legendary Brazilian guitar duo Sérgio and Odair Assad (February 14, Lobero Theatre); British pianist Benjamin Grosvenor (March 13, Lobero Theatre); the venerable Rotterdam Philharmonic, with pianist Nelson Freire (March 26, Granada Theatre); London's groundbreaking Chineke! Orchestra (April 14, Granada Theatre); virtuoso mandolinist Avi Avital with Québec's superb Les Violons du Roy (April 28, Granada Theatre); and the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (May 18, Granada Theatre).

Complete season information is available online at https://camasb.org.

For more information, call (805) 966-4324 or email info@camasb.org.

CAMA is Santa Barbara's oldest arts organization, and is presenting its 101st concert season in 2019-20 amid continuing celebrations of the organization's centennial. CAMA's mission is to enrich the city's cultural life by bringing live performances by world-renowned classical artists and orchestras of the highest artistic excellence to our community, and by providing creative, focused music education programs for individuals of all ages.





