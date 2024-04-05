sjDANCEco Presents Spring DANCE Festival in San Jose

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



sjDANCEco will present its SPRING DANCE FESTIVAL at Eastridge Center, Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28, 2024 from 12 Noon to 5:00pm.

Celebrating National Dance Week - and a cornerstone of Bay Area Dance Week. The festival is also the kickoff to sjDANCEco's 21st Season. Everything is free.

Professional Programming segments are 15-minutes each on the half-hour (1:30pm, 2:30pm, etc.), and free 15-minute dance classes are held every hour, on-the-hour (both days).

Over 60 choreographers and Bay Area dance organizations (from young children to professional companies and everything in between) present many styles of dance on the Eastridge festival stage during a free non-stop 5-hour program each day.

The professional dance portions of the show are at 12:30pm, 1:30pm and on the half-hour all day long. Free dance classes will be offered at 1:00pm, 2:00pm, and on-the-hour throughout the day. The celebration is part of Bay Area Dance Week and National Dance Week (April 26- May 5, 2024) and showcases the diversity of the Bay Area dance community.

The lineup includes professional dance groups:

sjDANCEco Contemporary

Rosangela Silvestre (from Brazil) Afro-Brazilian

N'fungola Dance Company (New Orleans) West African

Abhinaya Dance Company (San Jose) Indian Classical Dance

Tachiria Flamenco (San Francisco) Flamenco

Diablo Ballet (Walnut Creek) Ballet

Monsoon Dance Company (Palo Alto) Contemporary Indian

Magnetic Pole Fit (San Jose) Contemporary Pole

Hermosura Dance Productions (Fremont) Social Latin

Aboriginals (Manteca, CA) Hip Hop/Breakdance

Kyleigh Brine (Arcata, CA) Contemporary

Agua Doce Dance (Santa Cruz) African-Brazilian Contemporary

Los Lupeños de San José Mexican Folk Dance

Jenni Hong Dance (Palo Alto) Contemporary

Noorani Dance (Menlo Park) Kathak

Other Dance Groups Include:

Calpulli Tonalehqueh of San Jose Ancient Aztec Dance

Flying Colors Dance & Fitness (Hollister) Jazz

Los Gatos Ballet (Los Gatos) Ballet

New Ballet (San Jose) Ballet

Monsoon Dance (Palo Alto) Contemporary Indian

Yerba Buena High School (San Jose) Jazz

San Jose State University Modern

Los Lupeños Juvenil (San Jose) Mexican Folk Dance

Cal Poly Humboldt (Arcata) Contemporary

Lin HH School of Dance (San Jose) Contemporary

SBCC Dance Company (Santa Barbara) Modern

Lara Jean Choreography (Los Gatos) Contemporary

Concept o4 (San Francisco) Contemporary

Latizmo Hi Hop Productions (San Jose) Modern

DBDC (Capitola) Hip Hop/Breakdance

Veksler Academy (Sunnyvale) Hip Hop/Breakdance

NDS Nijikko Dance School (San Jose) Hip Hop/Breakdance

IndepenDance (San Jose) Contemporary

Dance Academy USA (Cupertino) Jazz

The Ruby Slippers (Santa Clara) Kpop

Dance Expressions (Sunnyvale) Pom

East West Music and Dance (San Jose) Lyrical

Ace Dance (Sunnyvale) Jazz

Ako Ballet Dance School (Cupertino) Ballet and Lyrical

Free classes will be offered in various styles including West African, Flamenco, Classical, KPop, Salsa, Symbology of the Orixas, and Hip Hop.

Calpulli Tonalehqueh of San Jose will be presenting the Art of Ancient Aztec Dance to open the festival on Saturday from 12:00 noon to 12:30pm. The opening ceremony is a ritual with drums which calls the four elements (wind, water, fire, earth) and the four cardinal directions...North (Tezcatlipoca), East (Quetzalcoatl), South (Huitzilopochtli), and West (Xipe Totec) along with the Great Cosmos, Mother Earth, and the Center - Our Hearts. Traditionally, dancers carry the elements in the form of the atecocolli (a conch shell) which is played to call in the winds, popoxcommi (which carries fire), and copal (a sacred incense) is burnt which carries scented prayers on white smoke to the ancestors. The ritual is a ceremonial way to ask permission to be present and to call the gods of the directions to help guide and protect the space.

This ritual is in deep respect of Mother Earth and the Cosmos, recognizing that we walk the Red Road (living life with purpose) and are of the elements. It is profoundly deep and important work in reconnecting us to our home - this planet.

sjDANCEco is a year-round contemporary dance company based in San Jose, California that produces world premieres by its core and guest choreographers, and presents the very best of Contemporary and Classic Modern Dance and Masterpieces of the American Modern Dance Repertory. In addition to a full season of dance concerts, sjDANCEco also is a major participant each Spring in free outdoor dance presentations during National Dance Week, international dance festivals, and has a full schedule of contemporary dance classes for the advanced and professional dancer. sjDANCEco ignites the spirit of dance.