Workplace Comedy DO YOU FEEL ANGER? is Coming to Marin Theatre

Marin Theatre will close its 2024/25 season with the Bay Area Premiere of the hilarious workplace comedy Do You Feel Anger? by Mara Nelson-Greenberg. This uproarious and potent play follows an empathy coach hired to work with a debt collection agency. Her assignment proves to be daunting as the employees can barely identify what an emotion is, much less practice compassion for others.

Do You Feel Anger? highlights the insanity of a world where some people's feelings are prioritized over others. Award-winning theatre and film director Becca Wolff, whose work includes directing The Kilbanes’ smash-hit rock opera Weightless, helms the Marin Theatre production. Do You Feel Anger? will be performed June 5 – 29, 2025.

“So far, this season has explored times and places alien to a Bay Area audience,” said Executive Artistic Director Lance Gardner. “The backwoods where Baba Yaga lurks to the backroom of Mrs. Krishnan’s dairy; from old British politics to an even older Italian trial. Mara Nelson-Greenberg’s Do You Feel Anger? closes off our 25-26 season by dropping us into an all-too-familiar milieu: the Hell that is the corporate office, where bro-culture makes empathy the alien and women are swimming upstream through the absurdity and danger of the men around them. Measured in laughs-per-minute, this hilarious workplace comedy will have you rooting for the underdog and rolling in the aisles.”



Do You Feel Anger? was first produced at the 2018 Humana Festival of New American Plays in Louisville, Kentucky, directed by Margot Bordelon. The play was then produced Off-Broadway at The Vineyard Theatre, receiving praise from The New York Times. The New Yorker lauded the play’s absurdist humor and uncanny timbre, calling it, “a rare throwback to a classic type of absurdism. As disquieting as it is funny.” The Wrap called the work “a provocative, wild comedy,” highlighting Nelson-Greenberg's “an offbeat, novel, wonderful voice.”

Seen in Marin Theatre’s Two Trains Running, Sam Jackson (she/they) returns as Sofia, a newly hired empathy coach. Jackson has been seen onstage at Oregon Shakespeare Festival, California Shakespeare Theater, American Conservatory Theater, Aurora Theatre Company, Shotgun Players, San Francisco Playhouse, and New Conservatory Theatre Center.



