Word for Word Announces 2019 Fall Season

Word for Word's 2019 fall season features three events beginning in September with the premiere of an atmospheric production of Samuel Taylor Coleridge's legendary Rime of the Ancient Mariner running September 20- Oct 12 at the ZSpace mainstage.

In November Word for Word launches their first festival of short stories entitled "Exactly!" They Said... running November 1-7, short stories by California writers brought straight to the stage at multiple locations. Their fall season concludes December 2 with the final fall Off the Page reading in Word for Word's series, a tale of supernatural possession by Alice Sola Kim "Mothers, Lock Up Your Daughters Because They Are Terrifying" directed by Abigail Pañares on December 2, (7 pm, Z Below).

Samuel Taylor Coleridge's legendary Rime of the Ancient Mariner

Sept 20- Oct 12 (Previews Sept 11-19)

Word for Word and Z Space stage an atmospheric production of Samuel Taylor Coleridge's legendary Rime of the Ancient Mariner with press nights of Friday and Saturday September 20 & 21 at 8pm running through October 12 (Previews Sept 11-19). Rime of the Ancient Mariner is directed by Jim Cave and Delia MacDougall with a cast that features Nathaniel Andalis, Lucas Brandt, Robert Ernst*, Darryl V. Jones, Leontyne Mbele-Mbong*, Earl Paus, Charles Shaw Robinson*, Patricia Silver* and Randall Wong. (*member AEA)

Considered by some to be a green parable, this epic voyage is a tale of man's crime against nature, with the shooting of the magnificent albatross--and the havoc which nature wreaks in return. Z Space for Rime of the Ancient Mariner moves seating to the lip of the stage for this atmospheric staging by a design team that features scenic design by Oliver DiCicco & Colm McNally, environmental projections of the sea designed by Teddy Hulsker with video content by Hana Kim, choreography by Nol Simonse, with lighting design by Ray Oppenheimer, sound design by Matt Stines and costume design by Nikki Anderson-Joy. Audience-related activities are developed by Word for Word in collaboration with The Exploratorium, San Francisco's interactive museum of science, art, and human perception, and their programs on global climate change investigating how to slow down and adapt to climate change. Word for Word is also collaborating with the San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park with a look at San Francisco's maritime history.

"Exactly!" They Said... November 1-7

Word for Word kicks off its first festival of short stories "Exactly!" They Said... running November 1-7, short stories by california writers brought to the stage. Word for Word solicited short stories from all points of view, from California's rich diversity of writers, published or unpublished. The response from teens was so large that there is an added a teen division in the Festival. This inaugural year the Festival received 160 entries, from writers of all ages, professionals, amateurs, and students, all from California.November 1-7 at ZBelow, JCHS (Jewish Community High School), with a Teen Festival (Nov 7) at Children's Creativity Museum.

Final Fall Off the Page- December 2

The final Fall Off the Page reading in Word for Word's series is on December 2, (7 pm, Z Below) of a tale of supernatural possession by Alice Sola Kim "Mothers, Lock Up Your Daughters Because They Are Terrifying" directed by Abigail Pañares. (Rights Pending)

Z Space Main Room Upstairs

450 Florida St., SF 94110

Tickets: $20-50

Tickets:(415) 626-0453 or at www.zspace.org

November 1-7 at ZBelow, JCHS (Jewish Community High School), with a Teen Festival (Nov 7) at Children's Creativity Museum.

Tickets:(415) 626-0453 or at www.zspace.org

December 2, (7 pm, Z Below)

Tickets:(415) 626-0453 or at www.zspace.org





