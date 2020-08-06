Whippoorwill Arts Festival To Take Place Virtually This Month

Whippoorwill Arts is gearing up for the first-ever virtual Whippoorwill Arts Festival this August 29th and 30th.

A combination of virtual workshops, live music streams, real-time Q&A sessions, and more, this year's Whippoorwill Arts Festival will be especially focused on 2020 Whippoorwill Arts Artist Award winners Brittany Hass, Annie Staninec, Snap Jackson, and Kamara Thomas, as well as Master Artist Award winner, the legendary Ramblin' Jack Elliott. The brainchild of Jim Nunally and Nell Robinson of Nell & Jim Band, Whippoorwill Arts was founded with the sole purpose of nurturing and expressing their own creativity and the creativity of the folks they respect and love from the roots music community.

With those goals in mind, the aforementioned recipients of the 2020 Whippoorwill Arts Artist Award will be granted $25,000 to support their own creative endeavors, as well as an opportunity to be featured Whippoorwill Arts Festival performers. Live stream both days of Whippoorwill Arts Festival right here and find out more about this year's award winners here.

Starting Saturday, August 29th, and Sunday, August 30th, at 9 am PDT, music fans and Whippoorwill Arts supporters will be able to stream and participate in two entire days of music workshops and live performances. In addition to 2020 award-winners, hosts Nell & Jim Band will perform as well as guitar virtuoso Molly Tuttle and Northern California string music legend, Keith Little. Workshops are set to touch on subjects from beginner-friendly bluegrass, to blues expression, to collaborative songwriting, with all money raised going to the respective workshop instructor. A full performance and workshop schedule can be found below.



To register for workshops and more info: nellandjim.com/whippoorwill-arts-festival.



