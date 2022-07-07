West Coast Premiere of ALONETOGETHER to be Presented at Festival Napa Valley This Weekend

Festival Napa Valley is partnering with Kaiser Permanente to present the West Coast Premiere of AloneTogether, a powerful multimedia art installation created during the pandemic by Francisco Núñez, Artistic Director and Founder of the Young People's Chorus of New York City. Premiered at the High Line Nine Gallery in New York in late 2021, AloneTogether is a journey into the subconscious minds of children and teens during a time of global turmoil and transformation, examining life in lockdown through the eyes of children.

AloneTogether comprises spoken word, poetry, sculpture, video art, music, and film and features 500 YPC choristers, 15 composers and songwriters, 7 poets, 3 choreographers, and 2 filmmakers. Ansley Sawyer brings the choristers' stories to life through film. New pieces by composers Samuel Adler, Derek Bermel, Thomas Cabaniss, Paquito D'Rivera, Aneesa Folds, Gordon Getty, Michael Gordon, Michael Harrison, Ted Hearne, Yuka C. Honda, David Lang, Elizabeth and Francisco Núñez, Jim Papoulis, and Paola Prestini set those feelings to music.

"For more than 16 years, Festival Napa Valley has made music and the performing arts a pillar of the Napa community through programs that unite, transform, and inspire," said Festival Napa Valley president and CEO Richard Walker. "We are proud to partner with Kaiser Permanente to further our shared vision of a stronger, healthier, more vibrant community through music and the arts, programs that advance the health and wellness of young people and the young at heart."

"As our community recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, Kaiser Permanente is partnering with Festival Napa Valley to address mental health recovery and build resiliency among our youth," said Nor Jemjemian, Senior Vice President and Area Manager for Kaiser Permanente Napa Solano. "We hope this exhibit inspires healing, hope, dialogue and a sense of community so those who experience it will know they are not alone."

"So many of today's youth are faced with unique, generational challenges. Many find themselves living in a hyper-individualized world. When the pandemic hit and we went into insolation, we created an exhibit that draws attention toward children and young adults, and their experiences in the early days of the pandemic. This exhibit asks viewers to listen to our youth so we can understand them and make the future brighter "- Francisco Núñez, Artistic Director and Founder, Young People's Chorus of New York City

AloneTogether will be open to the public daily from July 5 to August 31 at the CIA at COPIA, 500 1st St, Napa, CA 94559. Admission is free.

The Young People's Chorus of New York City will perform at Festival Napa Valley on July 14, 16 and 17 2022. For more information, visit www.festivalnapavalley.org.

About Festival Napa Valley: Blending the beauty and bounty of Napa Valley with the very finest performing arts, Festival Napa Valley offers programs that enrich the economic and cultural vitality of the region and make the arts accessible to all. The Festival presents world-class performances staged in iconic venues and inspiring educational programs offered at Napa County schools year-round. It is presented by Napa Valley Festival Association, a nonprofit organization governed by a board of prominent vintners and local leaders. More than 200 artists, wineries, resorts, theaters, restaurants, chefs, and vintners participate each year. To learn more, visit www.festivalnapavalley.org

About YPC: Committed to supporting today's youth and providing pathways to success through the arts, YPC is recognized worldwide for its award-winning performances and spectacular artistry. Its programs provide children of all cultural and economic backgrounds with a unique experience of music education and choral performance that seeks to fulfill each child's potential while creating a model of artistic excellence and diversity that enriches the community. www.ypc.org

About Kaiser Permanente:

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve almost 12.5 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. www.kaiserpermanente.com

