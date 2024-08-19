News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

WAITRESS to be Presented at San Francisco Playhouse in November

The production will run from November 21 to January 18.

By: Aug. 19, 2024
WAITRESS to be Presented at San Francisco Playhouse in November Image
During the holidays San Francisco Playhouse will serve up the beloved Broadway favorite Waitress, directed by San Francisco Playhouse Producing Director and co-founder Susi Damilano with music direction by Dave Dobrusky and choreography by Nicole Helfer. Featuring a tasty, tuneful score by Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles and a fresh-baked book by Jessie Nelson, this sweet musical confection follows Jenna, a waitress for a small-town diner.

Trapped in a loveless marriage and unexpectedly pregnant, Jenna copes by crafting perfect pies and dabbling in a whirlwind romance with her doctor. A baking contest offers Jenna the hope to escape her unhappy life as she chases her dreams and rediscovers herself along the way. Based on the Fox Searchlight Pictures film of the same name written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress premiered at American Repertory Theater before opening on Broadway. It was nominated for four Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Original Score and ran for nearly four years followed by a limited return engagement. 

Previews run Saturday, November 21 – Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

Opening: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Closes: Saturday, January 18, 2025

 SHOWS:          

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 7pm
Wednesdays: 2pm & 7pm
Fridays: 3pm & 8pm
Saturdays: 3pm & 8pm
Sundays: 2pm

                       

Visit sfplayhouse.org for holiday performance schedule.

TICKETS:      

Single tickets ($35-$135) for Waitress and 2024-25 Season subscriptions are currently available. For tickets and more information, the public may visit https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2024-2025-season/waitress/ or call the box office at 415-677-9596.




