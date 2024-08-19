WAITRESS to be Presented at San Francisco Playhouse in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



During the holidays San Francisco Playhouse will serve up the beloved Broadway favorite Waitress, directed by San Francisco Playhouse Producing Director and co-founder Susi Damilano with music direction by Dave Dobrusky and choreography by Nicole Helfer. Featuring a tasty, tuneful score by Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles and a fresh-baked book by Jessie Nelson, this sweet musical confection follows Jenna, a waitress for a small-town diner.

Trapped in a loveless marriage and unexpectedly pregnant, Jenna copes by crafting perfect pies and dabbling in a whirlwind romance with her doctor. A baking contest offers Jenna the hope to escape her unhappy life as she chases her dreams and rediscovers herself along the way. Based on the Fox Searchlight Pictures film of the same name written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress premiered at American Repertory Theater before opening on Broadway. It was nominated for four Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Original Score and ran for nearly four years followed by a limited return engagement.

Previews run Saturday, November 21 – Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

Opening: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Closes: Saturday, January 18, 2025

SHOWS:

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 7pm

Wednesdays: 2pm & 7pm

Fridays: 3pm & 8pm

Saturdays: 3pm & 8pm

Sundays: 2pm

Visit sfplayhouse.org for holiday performance schedule.

TICKETS:

Single tickets ($35-$135) for Waitress and 2024-25 Season subscriptions are currently available. For tickets and more information, the public may visit https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2024-2025-season/waitress/ or call the box office at 415-677-9596.

Comments