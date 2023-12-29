Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

Video: THE WIZ Lead Producer Brian Moreland Talks Upcoming Broadway Revival

A Historic Broadway Revival Comes to Golden Gate Theatre from January 17–February 11, 2024.

By: Dec. 29, 2023

The Wiz

THE WIZ lead producer Brian Moreland talks about the historic achievements of the upcoming Broadway revival coming to the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco from January 17–February 11, 2024. The Tony® Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back.

Watch below!

The Wiz returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new Broadway-bound tour, the first one in 40 years. Direction by Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida), choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black is King) and additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers”) bring a whole new groove to easing on down the road. So everybody rejoice!






Video: Amber Ruffin, Wayne Brady, and Brian Moreland Talk THE WIZ

Members of the cast and creative team of the Broadway-bound touring production of The Wiz chatted with ABC7 in San Francisco about the show, ahead of its run in the city in January. Watch the interview here!

Up on the Marquee: THE WIZ

Check out photos of the new Broadway marquee for The Wiz, which opens on Broadway in Spring 204

Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival

Get a first look at photos of The Wiz revival coming to Broadway!

Photos: First Look at the Cast of Broadway-Bound THE WIZ; Tickets On Sale Now!

Tickets are now on sale to the general public for The Wiz, set to open on Broadway on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in a limited engagement at the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street). Check out all new character posters, featuring a first look at the cast, in the photos here! 

