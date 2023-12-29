Video: THE WIZ Lead Producer Brian Moreland Talks Upcoming Broadway Revival

A Historic Broadway Revival Comes to Golden Gate Theatre from January 17–February 11, 2024.
THE WIZ lead producer Brian Moreland talks about the historic achievements of the upcoming Broadway revival coming to the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco from January 17–February 11, 2024. The Tony® Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back.
The Wiz returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new Broadway-bound tour, the first one in 40 years. Direction by Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida), choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black is King) and additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers”) bring a whole new groove to easing on down the road. So everybody rejoice!
