Video: First Look At DADDY LONG LEGS At Cinnabar Theater, Streaming This Weekend!

Based on the treasured novel by Jean Webster, "Daddy Long Legs" is a heartwarming Cinderella story.

Jan. 27, 2023  
Petaluma's premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, continues their 50th anniversary season with the musical romance "Daddy Long Legs", streaming online January 27-29th.

Based on the treasured novel by Jean Webster, "Daddy Long Legs" is a heartwarming Cinderella story. When a mysterious benefactor decides to send Jerusha Abbott to college, she must write him a letter once a month. Unaware of his identity, she invents a nickname for him: "Daddy Long Legs". Through her letters, Jerusha shares her experiences of college while discovering her own identity and reveling in the wonders of literature, adventure and love. But one key fact eludes her-who is Daddy Long Legs?

Featuring music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominated composer/lyricist, Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre), and Tony-winning librettist, John Caird (Les Misérables), Daddy Long Legs is a "rags-to-riches" tale of newfound love.

This two person musical stars local theater artists and newly married couple, Brittany Law Hasbany, and Zachary Hasbany. Brittany grew up in Petaluma and frequented Cinnabar's Young Rep program. Zachary most recently directed Cinnabar's production of the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Daddy Long Legs is directed by Cinnabar's former artistic director, Elly Lichenstein, the creative team for "Daddy Long Legs" includes Wayne Hovey, Set Designer; Elise Clark, Lighting Designer; Trevor Hoffmann, Stage Manager; Ross Tiffany-Brown, Tech Director; Donnie Frank, Costume Designer; Andrew Patton, Props Designer; and Justin Warren, Videography/Editing.

Daddy Long Legs will be available to stream on demand via https://www.stellartickets.com/o/cinnabar-theater/events/daddy-long-legs, January 27-29th. Streaming tickets are $25.





 San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon has announced the full cast and creative team for Cole Porter's ANYTHING GOES, which launches the Company's 2023 Mainstage Season.
BroadwayWorld reviews the 3rd program of San Francisco Ballet's 'next@ 90 festival' of world premieres, running through February 7th. It's a consistently transporting evening of dance.
San Francisco Shakespeare Festival has announced that its summer 2023 Free Shakespeare in the Park production will be Shakespeare's rarely produced Cymbeline.
San Francisco Shakespeare Festival has announced that its summer 2023 Free Shakespeare in the Park production will be Shakespeare's Cymbeline.

