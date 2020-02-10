San Jose Stage Company PRESENTS Broadway's longest-running American musical a??CHICAGOa??. Nominated for three 1975 Tonya??®a?? Awards and the 1997 Tonya??®a?? Award-winner for "Best Revival Of A Musical," a??CHICAGOa?? features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. a??CHICAGOa?? is based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, with the script adaptation by David Thompson. The Stage's production of a??CHICAGOa?? will be directed by Randall King, choreography by Tracey Freeman-Shaw and music direction by Benjamin Belew. a??

"I am thrilled to begin 2020 at The Stage with CHICAGO, a true masterwork that fuses the legendary style and spirit of Bob Fosse with the brilliance of Kander and Ebb," said Director Randall King. "Choreographer Tracey Freeman-Shaw builds on Fosse's most iconic dance moves and provocative steps. In today's charged atmosphere, CHICAGO has even more potency and we are proud to stage this revolutionary work at this moment in history."

The principal cast of a??CHICAGO a??includes Allison F. Rich* as "Velma Kelly," Monique Hafen Adams* as "Roxie Hart," Keith Pinto* as "Billy Flynn," Branden Noel Thomas* as "Matron 'Mama' Morton," Kyle Bielfield* as "Mary Sunshine" and Sean Doughty as "Amos Hart." The a??CHICAGOa?? ensemble includes Patrick Brewer, Tracey Freeman-Shaw*, Matthew Kropschot, Zoey Lytle, Jill Miller, Monica Moe, Jacqueline Neeley, Vinh Nguyen, Nick Rodrigues and Tony Wooldridge.

In addition to Mr. King, Ms. Freeman-Shaw and Mr. Belew, the creative team includes Robert Pickering (Scenic Design), Michael Palumbo + (Lighting Design), Ashley Garlick (Costume Design), Steve Schoenbeck (Sound Design), Caitlin Elizabeth (Props Coordinator) and Michael Truman Cavanaugh* (Production Stage Manager).

Viscerally modern, CHICAGO -- the longest-running American musical on Broadway -- explodes with energy. In roaring twenties Chicago, Roxie Hart lands on murderers' row along with famed nightclub star Velma Kelly. Chicago's slickest lawyer, Billy Flynn, is set to defend them and soon turns their stories into a media circus filled with flair to gain the public's sympathy. As a timely satire on American justice and sensationalized journalism, CHICAGO relies on "fake news" to reconstruct public reality. This sharp-edged musical mixes the immortal style of Bob Fosse with infamous songs like "The Cell Block Tango", "Mr. Cellophane", & "All That Jazz" into a powder keg of a show.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers. +Member of United Scenic Artists.

