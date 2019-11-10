VIDEO: Jade Shojaee and Erik Preminger Talk GYPSY at Bay Area Musicals

Bay Area Musicals presents the first production of the Company's 2019-2020 season, the timeless 6-Time Tony Award-winning masterpiece GYPSY. Inspired by the 1957 memoirs of legendary burlesque artist Gypsy Rose Lee, GYPSY features music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. Bay Area Musicals' production of GYPSY runs from November 9 - December 8, 2019 and will perform at San Francisco's Alcazar Theatre (650 Geary St, San Francisco, CA 94102).

Check out an interview with cast member Jade Shojaee as well as Gypsy Rose Lee's son, Erik Preminger, below!

Regular tickets range from $40 - $85 and can be purchased online at www.bamsf.org/gypsy.

Bay Area Musicals' production of GYPSY will be directed and choreographed by Matthew McCoy (who will also serve as set and lighting designer), with music direction by Jon Gallo.





