Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of THE PAJAMA GAME at 42nd Street Moon

Performances run June 2-19, 2022.

San Francisco News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 1, 2022  

An all new behind-the-scenes video has been released for The Pajama Game at 42nd Street Moon!

This Tony Award-winning musical boasts one of the greatest scores of Broadway's Golden Age, telling a timeless tale of romance in a workplace drama between factory management and middle-class workers, struggling to do more than just get by. Featuring the choreographic genius of Bob Fosse, and the immortal pop-hits "Hey There", "Steam Heat" and "Hernando's Hideaway", this contemporary take on a comedy classic promises an evening of laughter, songs, dance, and heart. Learn more at

.

Performances run June 2-19, 2022.

Check out the video below!

VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of THE PAJAMA GAME at 42nd Street Moon
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Norton Museum Ushers In Summer With Focus On Picasso, Community Programming
  • FSCJ Musical Theatre Experience to Present CINDERELLA
  • 42ND STREET Celebrates Its 42nd Anniversary At The Alhambra
  • The FSCJ Artist Series' Broadway Encore Presents BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL