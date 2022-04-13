VIDEO: All New Trailer For AUGUST: OSAGEÂ COUNTY at San Jose Stage Company

San Jose Stage Company will present Tracy Letts' Pulitzer Prize and Tony Awardâ€‹Â®â€‹-winning play AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY.

Get a first look in the all new trailer below!

Directed by Kenneth Kelleher, AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY will run from March 30 - April 24, 2022 at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113).

Tickets range from $32 - $72 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online at www.thestage.org. For more information, visit www.thestage.org.

This Pulitzer Prize-winning play erupts with biting wit. After the disappearance of their alcoholic patriarch, three sisters along with their partners, reunite in AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY to console their razor-tongued, drug-addled mother Violet. As the family careens toward near-apocalyptic meltdown; old grievances are aired, family secrets unearthed, and new wounds are sowed. This provocative, multi-award-winning play unflinchingly-and uproariously-explores the challenge of escaping the inescapable.