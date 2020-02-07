Utopia Theatre Project Presents THREE SISTERS World Premiere

Utopia Theatre Project presents the world premiere of Ella Ruth Francis' immersive adaptation of Chekhov's Three Sisters that weaves music, movement, and mythology into this classic tale of family and fate.

The three Prozorov sisters long to return to Moscow. Schoolmistress Olga wishes for a husband, while bored Masha will do anything to escape from hers, and the hopeful Irina dreams of romance. With a company of soldiers in town, the stage is set for love, laughter, philosophy, and heartbreak.

Led by Silicon Valley Shakespeare's Artistic Director, Angie Higgins, our audience will be right in the action, drinking and sitting with the cast as they navigate their way through the story. We are so happy to be collaborating with The Bindery as we embark on this new innovative theatre project. Our fantastically talented, diverse cast of 13 features some of the Bay Area's best talent.

For tickets visit https://three-sisters.bpt.me/





