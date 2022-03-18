Transcendence Theatre Company's TRANSCENDENCE FOR ALL Shares The Power Of The Arts With Underrepresented Groups

Transcendence Theatre Company, the award-winning, Sonoma County based theatre company, is proud to partner with several organizations throughout Sonoma County to present Transcendence For All - a program designed to bring the benefits and excitement of musical theater to various underrepresented groups in Sonoma County that include youths, senior citizens, people with disabilities, and other groups, and the schools and nonprofits that support them.

With a wide range of community engagement and arts education programs, Transcendence for All welcomes and builds a broad audience where every person feels valued and appreciated.

"We stand for theatre as an opportunity to unite," said Executive Director, Brad Surosky. "We are honored to collaborate with a diverse group of artists in making extraordinary experiences that unite our community, and we are always seeking creative opportunities to make theatre accessible to all."

Transcendence for All shares the power of the arts by creating several community engagement and arts education programs such as:

· Transcendence Artists offer their time and talents to theatre camps and workshops. In 2022, Transcendence is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of Sonoma Valley to provide free workshops that build confidence and share the thrill of musical theatre. A few examples of past outreach projects include workshops and programs for La Luz Center, Sweetwater Spectrum, Becoming Independent, Teen Services of Sonoma, Sonoma County Developmental Center, Petaluma Adobe House Dementia Care, Social Advocates for Youth, and many more.

a-? Sharing the Transcendence Experience - 10% of annual ticket inventory is allocated to provide free tickets to individuals who normally would not have the means to attend a theatrical performance. To date, Transcendence has gifted over 5000 tickets to various non-profits and community groups.

a-? Non-Profit Partners - At each performance Transcendence partners with a different local non-profit to bring awareness to their mission and raise funds to support their work in the community. Some past non-profit partners include Latino Service Providers, Positive Images, Petaluma Blacks for Community Development, Vital Immigrant Defense Advocacy, California Indian Museum, and many more.

a-? Transcendence Kids Camp - a week-long musical theatre camp that helps build confidence, inspire creativity, and instill well-being in a non-competitive and nurturing environment.

a-? Scholarships to the annual Kids Camp - 20% of Kids Camp spots are donated to students in an effort to make arts education more accessible in the community.

a-? Transcendence Theatre Company's Apprentice Program aims to provide young artistic professionals practical experience in a variety of theatre departments within the season. These departments include music, performance, technical theatre, stage management, house management, marketing, box office, development, and costumes. The apprenticeship program provides mentorship and expert training in experiences on and off the stage, bridging the gap between academic education and practice.

a-? NEW: Wild Card Rush Tickets: Transcendence Theatre Company wants to share the joy of musical theatre with as many people as possible. Every Friday and Sunday performance, Transcendence will have a limited number of tickets for an extremely discounted price on a first come, first serve basis. These tickets are intended for guests who can only experience Transcendence for a fraction of the cost. Seats will be randomly selected from a digital lottery.

For more information on Transcendence for All or how to become a community partner, please visit www.bestnightever.org