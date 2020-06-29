Transcendence Theatre Company Kicks Off 2020 Virtual Season With DON'T STOP BELIEVIN'

Transcendence Theatre Company, the award-winning, Sonoma County based theatre company, will open their 2020 virtual season with 'Don't Stop Believin', July 10th through 12th, 17th through 19th, and will be offered on the Transcendence Theatre Company website through the online platform Vimeo.

The 2020 virtual season, titled Best Night Ever Online, is a compilation of the best performances from Transcendence's last eight years of show footage, featuring hundreds of Broadway and musical theater artists in high-quality, never before seen footage.

Due to the restrictions on public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, Transcendence Theatre Company made the decision to cancel their 2020 live season at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen, California, and will instead present "The Best Night Ever Online", July 10th through September 13th.

"We are very fortunate to have over a decade of shows preserved on video," said Transcendence Theatre Company Artistic Director, Amy Miller. "Our process to create "Don't Stop Believin' included watching and sorting through over 1,000 songs that Transcendence created over the years. By using some of the most powerful, poignant, unique, fun, and mesmerizing performances, we built a show that we hope will inspire, uplift, and energize our audiences during this difficult time."

'Don't Stop Believin' is the musical journey of a lifetime that has been created to empower you to believe in yourself and others as we soar to new heights together as one. Eighty-six Transcendence Artists will combine their powers and share their souls during a voyage through life's struggles and successes. Magically designed to remind us that by truly believing in our dreams, loved ones, and community, we will make a phenomenal impact on the world.

Some featured songs in 'Don't Stop Believin' include:

All that Jazz - Chicago (Lead vocalist: Desiree Davar, West Side Story)

You'll Never Walk Alone - Carousel (Lead Vocalist: Danny Calvert, Altar Boyz)

I Am Changing - Dreamgirls (Vocalist: Q Smith, Come From Away, Les Miserables, Mary Poppins)

My Shot - Hamilton (Lead Vocalist: Nikko Kimzin, West Side Story)

Audience members will also hear songs from Broadway shows such as:

West Side Story

Guys and Dolls

Ragtime

Something Rotten

42nd Street

Phantom of the Opera

We Will Rock You

Rock of Ages......and many more.

To enhance the Best Night Ever Online at-home experience, the Transcendence creative staff has designed an all new pre-show entertainment featuring interviews with Broadway Artists, Wine Country's finest vintners, and will also include information on Transcendence's history, sponsors, and community education and engagement programs. Hosted by Meggie Cansler Ness (Wicked, Apple Tree, Finian's Rainbow) and Tony Gonzalez (Mamma Mia), Broadway & Vine interviews include:

July 10th - Nic Dromard (Jersey Boys, Mary Poppins, The Boy From Oz) and Desiree Davar (West Side Story). Featured winery: Paradise Ridge

July 11th - Q Smith (Come From Away). Featured winery: Iron Horse Vineyards

July 12th - Roy Lightner (director/choreographer) - Featured winery: Eco Terrreno

July 17th - Julie Craig (Fantastiks). Featured winery: Kivelstadt Cellars

July 18th - Evan Ruggiero (Ellen Degeneres Show). Featured winery: Deerfield Ranch Winery

July 19th - Ezekial Andrew (Ragtime). Featured winery: Annadel Estate Winery

To further enhance viewers Best Night Ever Online experience, Transcendence has teamed up with several Sonoma County food vendors and wineries who will be offering special menus for each show, and promo codes for selected wineries for delivery and pick-up. (Please see website for updated vendor and wine sponsor list).

Some participating food vendors include:

Girl & the fig - every show in the 2020 season

Perkins Catering Co - every Friday night of the 2020 season

Chef Kyle - Saturday nights (check website for selected dates)

Cuvée Wine Country Events - every Sunday matinee and night of the 2020 season

The Best Night Ever Online season also includes:

FANTASTICAL FAMILY NIGHT - July 24, 25, 26

I HOPE YOU DANCE - August 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23

THE GALA CELEBRATION - September 11, 12, 13

Public Information: All shows will be offered free of charge, but donations are gratefully accepted and encouraged. For more information for how to view The Best Night Ever Online, visit www.bestnightever.org or call 877-424-1414.

