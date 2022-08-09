Transcendence Theatre Company Presents THE GALA At Jack London State Historic Park

For the third production in their 2022 season of original outdoor musical revues, Transcendence Theatre Company will present THE GALA, September 9 - 18, at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen, CA. Tickets for THE GALA are available now at bestnightever.org.

Directed, choreographed, and conceived by Broadway veteran Chip Abbott (On the Town), along with fellow conceivers Billy Bustamante (Miss Saigon) and Matt Smart (Hamilton), THE GALA is Transcendence's most highly anticipated show of the year. The annual celebration features dazzling renditions of popular Broadway hits from new and classic shows such as Tick, Tick, Boom!; Wicked; Guys and Dolls; Funny Girl; and more.

On his collaboration with his co-conceivers, Chip Abbott says, "Their knowledge of the musical theatre canon and their rapid fire brainstorming with boundless creativity is astonishing to watch and be a part of. The sessions are very open and collaborative and I feel everyone is heard. It's the only way to create a show, as each individual has a truly unique and important perspective."

In addition to the input from the creative team, Abbott also asked the performers what some of their favorite Broadway moments were to incorporate into the show.

"The hardest part is narrowing it all down," he explains. "The show will feature our favorite Broadway moments, a perfect cocktail of Broadway nostalgia coupled with some of our newest favorites. The singing and dancing is not only high energy, but speaks of some of those sentimental moments that we all love."

THE GALA cast features the best of the best performers from all over the country including veteran Transcendence Theatre Company members Maria Bilbao (In the Heights), Jamarice Daughtry (Ain't Too Proud), Kyle Kemph (The Company Men), Ruby Lewis (Paramour), Colin Campbell McAdoo (We The People), Meggie Cansler Ness (Wicked), and Sophie Rundhaug (Urinetown). Making their Transcendence debuts are Emily Koch (Waitress), Kathleen Laituri (Radio City Rockettes), Ben Lanham (An American in Paris), Jennifer Sánchez (Pretty Woman), and Cecil Washington Jr. (Kinky Boots).

In addition to Abbott, THE GALA creative team includes Billy Bustamante (Associate Director), Matt Smart (Musical Director), Logan "Jee-Jay" Maccariella (Associate Musical Director), Alisha Ramos-Epps (Production Manager), Jeffrey Porter (Technical Director/Lighting Designer), Nils Erickson (Sound Designer/ Engineer), Brook McCann (Costume Supervisor/Props Coordinator/Costume Designer), Sarah E. T. Jackson (Production Stage Manager), and Karen Webb (Assistant Stage Manager).

Transcendence's annual touchstone event returns! Enjoy an evening of Broadway elegance that brings the heart-stirring music of the stage to the starry skies in the Valley of the Moon. Full of the stage hits you love and new surprises, we once again promise that one-of-a-kind enchanted evening that has made Transcendence a Wine Country phenomenon.

Ticket prices range from $25 to $165 for individual shows. For tickets and more information, visit www.bestnightever.org or call the box office at 877-424-1414.

Chip Abbott is a NYC based choreographer, director, and dancer whose performance career spans the worlds of concert dance, commercial dance, and Broadway. Chip served as assistant choreographer, dance captain, and swing to Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse on the Broadway revival of On The Town (Tony nominee for best choreography) and he was also seen on Broadway in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

His choreography was most recently seen at ACT of CT in their world premiere of a newly adapted version of Working, under the artistic advisement of Stephen Schwartz. As a director, Chip created two IAAPA Brass Ring Award-winning shows - Dance, Dance, Dance, Heartbeat (Best Theatrical Production Worldwide) and The Enchanted Journey (Most Creative Christmas Show) - both produced by RWS Entertainment Group at HersheyPark. Chip has directed numerous shows for HersheyPark and Azamara Club Cruises in addition to choreographing for Step One Dance Company on Holland America Line and The Little Mermaid at Red Mountain Theatre Company.

Chip was associate director/choreographer to Tony Yazbeck on the Young Arts Gala 2017 and assistant choreographer to Joshua Bergasse for Bernstein at 100 Tanglewood with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, as well as Bernstein at 100 Wolf Trap with the National Symphony Orchestra and starring Misty Copeland. Additionally, Chip was associate choreographer of On the Town at San Francisco Symphony (Bergasse choreography re-staged).

Billy Bustamante is a NYC-based performer, director/choreographer, and photographer. He grew up in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C., sandwiched between two gifted and talented sisters. He is the only person in his family who doesn't know how to play guitar. His love for the arts was sparked at an early age when he discovered he could "re-create" the choreography to Paula Abdul's "Cold-Hearted Snake" and "perform" it for his family members.

Since then, Billy studied musical theatre at Philadelphia's University of the Arts and performed on Broadway and regional theaters across the country. He is co-founder of Broadway Barkada, a Filipino cultural organization, and is on faculty at Jen Waldman Studio. He also runs a successful photography business, Billy B Photography.

Matt Smart is Transcendence Theatre Company's music supervisor. His recent credits include A Christmas Carol, SF Tour (Music Director) and Hamilton, And Peggy tour (Asst. Conductor, Keyboard 2). Matt has worked with Michael Feinstein, Michael Tilson Thomas, Bonnie Raitt, and Alex Lacamoire, among others. A Bay Area native, he has degrees in music from Pomona College and Butler University and is very active as a teacher, composer, music director, performer, and music producer.

About Transcendence Theatre Company: Transcendence Theatre Company is California Wine Country's premiere entertainment experience, ten years and counting. With three original outdoor musical revues every summer, an indoor Holiday show every winter, and more, their mission is to create extraordinary evenings featuring the best talents from Broadway and beyond. Their dedication to the enrichment of Sonoma County includes providing the joys and benefits of musical theater to all through one-of-a-kind performances, community engagements, and arts education programs.

Each Transcendence summer show begins with a pre-show picnic in Jack London State Historic Park's sprawling vineyard-lined meadow and features a variety of local businesses including gourmet food trucks, vendors, pre-show entertainment, and fine wine from acclaimed Sonoma County wineries. Performances take place steps away in the majestic open-air ruins of the historic winery as well as other remarkable and stunning settings throughout wine country and the community throughout the year. See why people call an evening at Transcendence the "Best Night Ever." www.bestnightever.org