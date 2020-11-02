Transcendence Theatre Company Celebrates The Season With BROADWAY HOLIDAY EXPERIENCES

Transcendence Theatre Company, the award-winning, Sonoma County based theatre company, will celebrate the holiday season with Broadway Holiday Experiences, festive nights of seasonal song and dance - at the Drive-in and online.

Fresh off the heels of their successful 2020 Best Night Ever Online season, Transcendence has put together a collection of show stopping performances from the last five years of their annual Broadway Holiday Spectacular, and woven it into one magical experience.

Broadway Holiday at the Drive-In will take place December 4th through the 6th (SOMO Village, Rohnert Park, CA) and 11th through the 13th (Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA). For patrons and supporters outside of the Bay Area, the Company will also offer Broadway Holiday Online December 18th through the 23rd on their YouTube page.

Ticket prices are $59 for a General Admission car, $199 for a car (includes 3-course meal and wine for 2 people), $249 for a car (3-course meal and wine for 4 people). Online shows will be offered free of charge, but donations are gratefully accepted and encouraged. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.bestnightever.org or call 877-424-1414.

"The Transcendence team is absolutely ecstatic to have the opportunity to create this holiday experience for your whole family, mixing modern technology with retro warmth with the hope of brightening your season and sharing joy with all "said Tony Gonzalez, Director of Broadway Holiday at the Drive-In. "I was six years old when I saw "Snow White" at a drive-in movie theatre in Ohio, I specifically remember mom and dad packing our sleeping bags in the back of the station wagon so we could lay down while enjoying the show. It's memories like this that we hope to create for our patrons."

Broadway Holiday at the Drive-In will also feature a jolly holiday sing-along, in-car activities for the whole family, dazzling, COVID-friendly entertainment, culminating in the highlight of the evening: a spectacular screening of Broadway Holiday.

Broadway Holiday is a night for the whole family to enjoy. Featuring over 60 performers from Broadway Musicals including White Christmas, Hamilton, Frozen, 42nd Street, Mamma Mia, West Side Story, Wicked, Hair, Mary Poppins, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and many more. And classic holiday tunes like "Silent Night", "We Need a Little Christmas" (Mame), "To Life" (Fiddler on the Roof), and "Run Run Rudolph".

Featured performers include: Shaleah Adkisson (Hair, Rent - Off Broadway), Will Ray (Les Misérables, Finding Neverland - National Tour), Brittney Morello (Young Frankenstein), Sue Draus (Good Vibrations, Beautiful - National Tour, Book of Mormon, Billy Elliot, Mamma Mia!), Colin Campbell McAdoo (We The People - Off Broadway, and Soul Doctor), Luis Figueroa (42nd Street, Wicked - National Tour, and 42nd Street), Joey Khoury (Cabaret - National Tour, Altar Boyz - Off Broadway), Dylan Smith (42nd Street - National Tour.)

To enhance the Broadway Holiday Experiences, the Transcendence creative staff has designed an all new pre-show entertainment featuring interviews with Broadway Artists, Wine Country's finest vintners, and will also include information on Transcendence's history, sponsors, and community education and engagement programs. Hosted by Meggie Cansler Ness (Wicked, The Apple Tree, Finian's Rainbow) and Tony Gonzalez (Mamma Mia!).

For more information on how to be a part of Transcendence Theatre Company's Broadway Holiday Experiences visit www.bestnightever.org.

