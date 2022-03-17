Top Bay Area Musicians Will Perform a Benefit Concert For 'Doctors Without Borders' In The Ukraine

Top Bay Area musicians will perform a four-hour concert at Empress in Vallejo to benefit Doctors Without Borders in Ukraine. The concert takes place on Sunday, March 20 from 4pm - 8pm. "Peace March" from the Vallejo Ferry Terminal four blocks to the Empress starting at 2:30 p.m.

At least 35 veteran Bay Area musicians will perform in a Peace Train for Ukraine concert at the Empress Theatre in downtown Vallejo. All proceeds from the concert will go to Doctors Without Borders in the Ukraine.

Four "house bands"-Camp Jeff, Carlos Reyes & Friends, and Don Bassey & Friends -- perform with numerous guests dropping in.

"Though most of us (musicians) have had a tough go during COVID, it doesn't compare to what Ukraine is going through right now," said David Sikes, a veteran bass player formerly with Boston playing with Camp Jeff along with Jeff Campitelli (formally with Joe Satriani), Jesse Bradman (formally with Night Ranger), and Bryan Kehoe.

Bassey, a long-time Vallejoan, secured Kevin Hayes (Robert Cray Band, Roy Rogers), Tal Morris (Creedence), Eamonn Flynn, and Erik Schramm. Reyes, a virtuoso violinist who toured with Steve Miller, Daniel Castro and Cor Bassmann with guest Alvon Johnson.

Special guest performers include Drew Harrison of the Sun Kings, Steven Erhmann, Greg Rahn, Brad Brooks, Ryann Morris, and KGO TV's Dan Ashley.

Public Information: General admission is $25. For tickets and more info, visit www.empresstheatre.org