Tina D'Elia to Return to The Marsh San Francisco With OVERLOOKED LATINAS in October

Writer/performer Tina D'Elia will return to The Marsh San Francisco with her fourth solo show, Overlooked Latinas. Set in January 2021, this new queer telenovela farce of the century follows two queer Latinx best friends, Angel Torres and Carla Garcia, who are collaborators on a television pilot that highlights legendary Latinx movie stars during the McCarthy era. Similar to the best telenovelas of the era, Angel's life is about to become unhinged by a whole mess of melodrama. Enter the femme fatale creating chaos with Angel's wife and Angel's life. Overlooked Latinas will be presented October 6-29, 2022 (press opening: October 13) with performances at 7:30pm Thursdays and 7:30pm Saturdays at The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco. For information or to order tickets ($20-$35 sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved), the public may visit www.themarsh.org.

Tina D'Elia and Mary Guzmán are long-time creative partners, having worked together as a performer/writer and director team since 2005 on projects that explore racist, sexist, and homophobic mainstream culture through the lens of queer Latinx screw-ball comedy and film noir.

Overlooked Latinas was developed for over two years with David Ford's Solo Performance workshops at The Marsh. The show was met with delight at its West Coast premiere at the Brava Theater Center in February 2019. San Francisco Chronicle applauded its "high jinx worthy of a classic screwball comedy," while Mission Local says the work "defies all theater going expectations of what makes a quality experience." San Francisco Bay Guardian adds, "D'Elia proves a sharp and engaging performer, her characters tending to be both endearing and amusingly full-bodied." After its one-night appearance at The Marsh San Francisco as part of its Marsh Rising series in June 2019, Overlooked Latinas was scheduled to return to The Marsh in April 2020 for a full run, but cancelled due to COVID-19.

Tina D'Elia (Writer/Performer) is a mixed-race Latina lesbian/queer identified feminist artist and professional Actor (SAG-AFTRA). In 2015, she received the Executive Producer and Trail Blazer Awards from the Equality International Film Festival for the diverse and authentic content in her work, the prominent roles of women of color/queer/trans characters in her stories, and her diverse casting work with communities of color and LGBTQ communities. Her award-winning solo show The Rita Hayworth of this Generation garnered Best of Fringe and Best of Sold Out Shows at the 2015 San Francisco Fringe Festival. Lucha, a short film that she co-wrote with award-winning film director Maria Breaux won The Audience Award at Frameline33 (2009) and nominated for the prestigious Iris Prize (UK). D'Elia's film/television/Webseries credits include: The Pursuit of Happyness, Knife Fight, Guitar Man, Trauma (NBC), Sense8(Netflix), Dyke Central (Amazon Video), Transfinite (Vimeo On-Demand) and Assigned Female at Birth (YouTube) For more info: www.tinadelia.com.

In 2018, Mary Guzmán (Director) was selected for Directors Lab West, an initiative created to inspire the future of the American Theatre hosted by Pasadena Playhouse. She has worked with theater companies around the bay, including 3GirlsTheatre, Brava Theater, Theatre First, Crowded Fire, Shotgun Players, Theatre Rhinoceros, and The Playwrights Foundation. Guzmán directed Veronica Mejano's award-winning live cinema piece, Remember Los Siete, and Enrique Urueta's Learn to be Latina at the Impact Theatre in Berkeley, which earned Best Ensemble Casts in a Comedy, Best Ensemble, and Best Play. Other solo show directing credits include Julia Jackson's Children are Forever: All Sales are Final (2016 United Solo Festival's Best Non-Fiction Show) and Tina D'Elia's The Rita Hayworth of this Generation(2015 San Francisco Fringe Festival's Best of Sold Out Show and Best of Fringe). For more info: www.oneof9films.com.

David Ford (Developer/Dramaturg) has been collaborating on new and unusual theatre for three decades, and has been associated with The Marsh for most of that time. The San Francisco press has variously called him "the solo performer maven," "the monologue maestro," "the dean of solo performance," and "the solo performer's best friend." A week rarely goes by when residents of the Bay Area cannot enjoy one of his productions. Collaborators include Geoff Hoyle, Brian Copeland, Charlie Varon, Echo Brown, Marilyn Pittman, Rebecca Fisher, Wayne Harris, Jill Vice, and Marga Gomez. Ford's work has been seen regionally at The Public Theatre, Second Stage Theater, Theatre at St. Clement's, Dixon Place, Theatre for the New City (New York), Highways Performance Space (Los Angeles), and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Co. (Washington, D.C.). His work has also been featured in most of the fringe festivals in North America, as well as at theaters around the Bay Area including Berkeley Repertory Theatre, the Magic Theatre, and Marin Theatre Company. Ford's directing has garnered several "Best of Fringe" Awards and a Goldie Award. For more info: www.davidfordlouderfasterfunnier.com.

The Marsh is known as "a breeding ground for new performance." It was launched in 1989 by Founder and Artistic Director Stephanie Weisman, and pre-COVID hosted more than 600 performances of 175 shows across the company's two venues in San Francisco and Berkeley. A leading outlet for solo performers, The Marsh's specialty has been hailed by the San Francisco Chronicle as "solo performances that celebrate the power of storytelling at its simplest and purest." The East Bay Times named The Marsh one of Bay Area's best intimate theaters, calling it "one of the most thriving solo theaters in the nation. The live theatrical energy is simply irresistible." Since its launch in April 2020, the theatre's digital platform MarshStream has garnered more than 100,000 viewers. Notable MarshStream moments include the debuts of MarshStream International Solo Fests 1 and 2, The Marsh's first-ever digital festivals, and the U.S. premiere of The Invisible Line, a new documentary about one of the world's most famous social experiments gone wrong. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic MarshStream has hosted over 700 LIVE streams, providing some 300 performers a platform to continue developing and producing art. The Marsh will continue to offer digital content on MarshStream, as well as in- person performances.