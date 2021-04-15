Tickets Now on Sale for ANIMAL WISDOM Original Film Adaptation

American Conservatory Theater and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company announced today that tickets are now on sale for the original film of The Bushwick Starr's (Noel Allain, Co-Founder/Artistic Director; Sue Kessler, Co-Founder/Creative Director) critically-acclaimed production of Animal Wisdom, created by and starring Heather Christian. Animal Wisdom will be released on Saturday May 15, 2021 on Broadway on Demand and be available for streaming through Sunday June 13, 2021. Tickets are on sale now at www.animalwisdomfilm.com.

Tickets for Animal Wisdom are available at three pay-what-you-wish prices: $19, $29 and $49.

Do you believe in ghosts? Take a virtual front row seat for this original film of the acclaimed musical séance, Animal Wisdom, where singer-songwriter-soothsayer Heather Christian lays to rest the souls that haunt her. Christian shapeshifts between rock star, folklorist and high priestess as she conjures a constellation of souls in an effort to confront her family's mythologies.

With raucous, ferocious music that fuses blues, gospel and folk, Heather Christian invites you to raise a glass to the unseen forces that shape our lives. Adapted from the stage production that had a sold-out and acclaimed run at The Bushwick Starr, Animal Wisdom offers a transporting experience where a concert becomes a mass, and a mass becomes a séance, all in your living room.

Amber McGinnis (International Falls) will direct the film with stage direction by Emilyn Kowaleski (Delicious Filth). Production design is by Christopher Bowser (The Undertow), with costume design by Heather McDevitt Barton (Folk Wandering) and percussion design by Eric Farber

Animal Wisdom was made in collaboration with and features orchestrations by Heather Christian , Sasha Brown, Fred Epstein Maya Sharpe . The film will feature Piano & Vocals by Christian; Guitar, Cello & Vocals by Brown; Bass and Vocals by Epstein; Percussion & Vocals by Farber; Bass & Vocals by B.E. Farrow; and Violin & Vocals by Sharpe.

The film of Animal Wisdom is produced in association with Matt Ross Madeleine Foster Bersin , Outskirt Media and The Bushwick Starr. Animal Wisdom was filmed at Woolly Mammoth Theatre in Washington, D.C., in March of 2021.

The stage production of Animal Wisdom by Heather Christian was developed with support from The Bushwick Starr and world premiered in their 2017/2018 Season. Animal Wisdom was originally commissioned by the Leeds Playhouse, formerly known as the West Yorkshire Playhouse , where it was originally developed and presented as part of Transform Festival 2015.

