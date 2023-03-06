Tickets For Transcendence Theatre Company's 2023 Season Will Go On Sale On Friday, March 3

Tickets for Transcendence Theatre Company's 2023 season of outdoor musical performances will go on sale on Friday, March 3. This year, California Wine Country's award-winning, premiere entertainment experience includes The Beat Goes On, Broadway's The Full Monty, and An Enchanted Evening. The Transcendence Theatre Company summer season at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen, CA, begins June 16 and runs through September 17, 2023.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $165 for each show. Early bird ticket pricing is good through May 8. Season subscriptions for all three shows start at $91 and are still available. Groups of 10 or more save up to 20%, and can be booked by calling the box office at 877-424-1414. For more information, visit www.bestnightever.org

Artistic Director Amy Miller shared, "This June, we are thrilled to welcome our beloved Sonoma community back to beautiful Jack London State Historic Park for the best season ever! We are excited to present an incredibly rich and diverse season - hits from Broadway and popular music, powerhouse vocals and stunning dancing, including our first fully-staged musical since 2019. Summer 2023 will also offer more performances than ever before - more opportunities to enjoy the best of Broadway under the stars here in wine country, and to experience the rejuvenating effects that the arts bring to our lives."

The company's 12th season celebrates the return of its first fully-staged Broadway musical in four years with the hit musical comedy The Full Monty. Transcendence's well-loved musical revues will showcase the music of the '60s, '70s, and '80s, and the elegance of Broadway.

The 2023 Transcendence Theatre Company Season includes:

The Beat Goes On

June 16 - July 2, 2023

The Beat Goes On celebrates the grooviest, hippest, and most rockin' hits from the '60s, '70s, and '80s Jam to the music of The Beatles and the Stones, the Mamas and the Papas, Donna Summer, Prince, Madonna, and more. And if the music moves you, break out the bell bottoms, miniskirts, leggings, and scrunchies. Whether this cool collection of song and dance brings back memories or creates new ones, you're sure to love every beat!

The Full Monty

July 28 - August 20, 2023

Six friends. One outrageous idea. And a chance to make their dreams come true. The Broadway and West End sensation The Full Monty is Transcendence's first fully-staged musical since its 2019 smash-hit A Chorus Line. Written by Tony Award-winners Terrence McNally and David Yazbek, The Full Monty tells a story that's full of heart. You'll be rooting for these down-on-their-luck pals from Buffalo, and wondering up until the very end if they will really pull it off.

An Enchanted Evening

September 8 - 17, 2023

A captivating evening of soaring vocals and rapturous rhythms that will take your breath away. Join us for our annual tribute to the best of Broadway and more, with sensational music and dance, performed underneath the magnificent Wine Country stars and sky.

Transcendence Theatre Company is California Wine Country's premiere entertainment experience, eleven years and counting. With three original outdoor musical revues every summer, an indoor holiday show every winter, and more, our mission is to create extraordinary evenings featuring the best talents from Broadway and beyond. From its primary home within the majestic open-air ruins of the historic winery in Jack London State Historic Park to other remarkable and stunning settings throughout wine country and the community, Transcendence Theatre Company is dedicated to providing the joys and benefits of musical theater to all through one of a kind performances, community engagements, and arts education programs. www.bestnightever.org

Each Transcendence show includes a pre-show picnic in the park's sprawling vineyard and meadow, and features a variety of local businesses including gourmet food trucks, vendors, pre-show entertainment, and fine wine from acclaimed Sonoma County wineries.