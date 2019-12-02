Three Tenors!-THE NEXT GENERATION Announced At Empress Theatre

On Saturday, February 1, 2020 at7:30 p.m., Bay Area music lovers will experience an extraordinary concert of passionate Italian opera arias along with sensuous and familiar Neapolitan songs. This special one-night-only event highlights the notable talents of three of the most exciting young tenors performing today. A full symphony orchestra led by Grammy award-winning conductor Thomas Conlin will accompany the three singers who have received superlative accolades from music critics, composers, maestros and opera lovers.

Samoan native Pene Pati recently debuted with San Francisco Opera in Gounod's Roméo et Juliette. "Pene Pati steps in and brings down the house," headlined the review in The Classical Voice, followed by "Pati's voice is amazing, with shades of Pavarotti's ping and Bergonzi's lyricism." According to the San Francisco Chronicle, "He's got a vigorous, full-bodied sound with a lustrous mid-range and glorious, perfectly placed top notes."

Tenor Alex Boyer is gaining recognition for his large, potent sound and dramatic portrayals. The SF Chronicle congratulated him for his delivery of the famous showpiece "Vesti la giubba" from Pagliacci "which lacked nothing in the way of grit and vocal power." Christopher Oglesby, the third tenor in the triumvirate was praised by the Washington Post for his "beautifully sensitive singing."

Grammy award-winning conductor Thomas Conlin has led performances at numerous American and international opera and ballet companies and symphony orchestras on five continents. Recent seasons have included performances in Germany with the Philharmonisches Orchester Augsburg and the Baden-Badener Philharmonic, in Italy with Orchestra Sinfonica Siciliania, with the Brazilian Symphony Orchestra in Rio de Janerio, the Cairo Symphony Orchestra in Egypt, the Calgary Philharmonic in Canada, the Toyko Chamber Orchestra, Flemish Chamber Orchestra in Belgium, and with Ireland's RTE Symphony Orchestra in Dublin.

Program highlights of this extraordinary one-night event will include a dozen of the most-loved tenor arias from the greatest composers of Italian opera: Verdi, Ponchielli, Leoncavallo, Mascagni, Donizetti, including the aria made popular by Luciano Pavarotti, "Nessun Dorma" from Puccini's Turandot.

Three Tenors! - The Next Generation will offer music-lovers an unprecedented opportunity to encounter the next generation of operatic superstars!

Empress Theatre, 330 Virginia Street, Vallejo, CA 93590. Reserved seating only: $70-$200 Tix: www.empresstheatre.org/events/2020-02-01-three-tenors/ www.EmpressTheatre.org/.





