Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra is Coming to the Curran Theatre

The performance will take place on Saturday, October 11.

By: Apr. 14, 2025
Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra is Coming to the Curran Theatre Image
BroadwaySF will welcome the hip-hop and classical mashup stylings of Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra on Saturday, October 11 at 8 p.m. at BroadwaySF’s Curran Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 18 at 10 a.m. PT.
 
When was the last time you witnessed strings, horns, and piano at a hip-hop concert? Add to that, a party-rocking DJ, a soul-stirring female vocalist, and a fire-breathing MC and that is still but a fraction of what you'll see when you catch Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra in action!
 
Fronted by husband-and-wife duo, Phantom and Phoenix, The Illharmonic combines the raw energy and passion of hip-hop, with the beautiful sounds of orchestra accompaniment. In 2001, the ensemble became the first hip-hop group to perform at Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center where they were accompanied by members of the Philadelphia Orchestra & Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia. In 2015, The Illharmonic became just the third hip-hop group to headline their own performance at the famed Carnegie Hall. The Illharmonic has since sold out The Kennedy Center, performed with 40- and 50-piece ensembles, and toured the United States and Japan.



