Theatreworks Silicon Valley Offers On-Demand Streaming For Hershey Felder TCHAIKOVSKY

On-demand streaming is being made available this week to watch virtuoso performer/playwright Hershey Felder perform Hershey Felder TCHAIKOVSKY. Presented by TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in partnership with Hershey Felder Presents Live from Florence, this engaging musical masterpiece was livestreamed to a world-wide audience on Sunday, December 20, dazzling thousands of theatre and music fans who tuned in from home to watch the intimate portrayal of the famed Russian composer of The Nutcracker Suite.

Newly adapted for the screen, Felder performed the acclaimed work from a rich, filmic setting from Florence, Italy, offering a front row seat for this intimate look at the music and life of a great genius from locations where the composer lived and worked.

The public may still reserve on-demand streaming access to view Hershey Felder TCHAIKOVSKY through December 27, 2020. More information and streaming access ($55 per household) are available at theatreworks.org.

Hershey Felder TCHAIKOVSKY is based on Felder's international hit Our Great Tchaikovsky, which delighted audiences in sold-out runs at TheatreWorks and around the world prior to the pandemic. When Our Great Tchaikovsky made its Regional Premiere at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in January 2018, it established a new all-time box office record for the company, with Talkin' Broadway deeming the show Felder's "most emotionally gripping portrayal yet" and The Mercury News proclaiming Felder's "ability to conjure the great Russian master swept the opening night audience away."

This work follows Felder's triumphant Live from Florence productions of Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin; Hershey Felder, Beethoven; Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone; and Hershey Felder as Claude Debussy in A PARIS LOVE STORY which have been enjoyed by audiences and raised much needed funds for theatres and theatre artists. To celebrate the holiday season, Hershey Felder TCHAIKOVSKY features an extended focus on the composer's iconic work The Nutcracker ballet, as well as delving into Tchaikovsky's life in Italy, and his array of works from the ballets Swan Lake and Sleeping Beauty, to his 1812 Overture, and brilliant symphonic works.

Production design is by Hershey Felder. Staging is by Trevor Hay. Film production and live editing is by the DeCarli Live film company. Live broadcast and sound design production are by Erik Carstensen. Historical and biographical research is by Meghan Maiya. Costumes are by Tedavi 98. Hair and beard are by Gherardo Filistrucchi. Wardrobe is by Isabelle Gerbe. I.T. by Annette Nixon. Company Management is by Samantha F. Voxakis.