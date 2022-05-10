TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Announces Cancellation of QUEEN

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has announced the cancellation of its production of Madhuri Shekar's environmental drama Queen, originally scheduled to perform June 29 - July 24, 2022 at the Louis B. Mayer Theatre in Santa Clara, as part of its 51st season.

"Returning to production after our long hiatus has presented many unforeseen challenges," said TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's Artistic Director Tim Bond. "We're disappointed that we will no longer be able to present Queen in our 51st season. We appreciate our audience's continued support as we navigate the many issues involved in creating live theatre during this challenging time. We hope our patrons will join us for the remaining shows in our 51st season: musical masterpiece Ragtime (June 1 - 26) , the World Premiere of Nan and the Lower Body (July 13 - August 7), and Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin (August 17 - September 11)."

Patrons already holding tickets to Queen can choose to donate their value back to TheatreWorks, or receive a refund. For more information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or contact the box office at (877) 662-8978.

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley was founded in 1970 by Robert Kelley and has grown from an original Silicon Valley start-up to become one of the region's leading professional nonprofit theatre companies. TheatreWorks was honored as the recipient of the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award, the highest honor bestowed on a non-Broadway theatre. Now in its 51st season and led by Artistic Director Tim Bond and Executive Director Phil Santora, TheatreWorks presents a wide variety of contemporary plays and musicals, revitalizes great works of the past, and serves more than 100,000 patrons per year. TheatreWorks also champions new work, offering artists support and a creative home as they develop new stories for the American theatre. Offstage, TheatreWorks' arts education programs in local schools and arts engagement programs in Silicon Valley neighborhoods uplift its audiences and strengthen community bonds. Whether onstage or off, TheatreWorks seeks to celebrate the human spirit and the diversity of the Silicon Valley community.