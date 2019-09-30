This Halloween, TheatreFIRST invites you to find out in From The Ground Up: An Anthology of Ghost Stories Made New. Willing audience members will find themselves immersed in an oddity shop, curated by a mysterious store owner who seems to have already known you were coming. It will soon be clear that you will find that you are as trapped in the room as the stories your being told.

Visionary playwrights Eugenie Chan, Britney Frazier, Akaina Ghosh, Lisa Marie Rollins, Cleavon Smith, Arisa White, Dan Wolf, and Steve Yockey have reclaimed the ghost stories from their own childhoods, cultures, and identities, and woven them together for a modern audience. Directors Elizabeth Carter, Cheri Miller, Lauren Spencer, and Kimberly Ridgeway, along with consultants Rebecca Pingree and Christian Cagigal, draw on old theatrical traditions and illusions with the aim of upending all expectations.

From The Ground Up: An Anthology of Ghost Stories Made New delivers on TheatreFIRST's promise to smash traditional models, and hold ourselves to equitable representation mandates (minimum two-thirds people of color, half female identified and one-third LGBTQIA2) that don't so much mirror the world we have, but the world we want: a coalition of humans centered in their own stories. Why? Because of our deep, circular belief that progressive action will lead us to the unheard stories we've longed to speak and hear, and that those stories will navigate us towards the best version of ourselves in community.

TheatreFIRST presents

FROM THE GROUND UP: AN ANTHOLOGY OF GHOST STORIES MADE NEW

Oct. 27th - Nov. 17th, 2019.

By Eugenie Chan, Britney Frazier, Akaina Ghosh, Lisa Marie Rollins, Cleavon Smith, Arisa White, Dan Wolf, and Steve Yockey

Directed by Elizabeth Carter, Cheri Miller, Lauren Spencer, and Kimberly Ridgeway

Consultants: Rebecca Pingree and Christian Cagigal

Waterfront Playhouse and Conservatory

2020 Fourth St., Berkeley CA

Single tickets and subscriptions to our full season are available now at:

www.theatrefirst.com

Waterfront Playhouse and Conservatory is fully ADA accessible. Contact boxoffice@theatrefirst.com for all accessibility needs.







