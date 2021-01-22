Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Theatre Rhinoceros Presents Virtual Live Presentation of BROKE AND OUTTA WORK

Tune in Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 8pm for free.

Jan. 22, 2021  

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation: BROKE AND OUTTA WORK, conceived and performed by John Fisher on Thursday, JANUARY 28, 2021 at 8pm for FREE!

SYNOPSIS:

An American Tragedy - I set out to find some dignity in the wastes of unemployment.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

WHERE: Streams for FREE on ZOOM and Facebook:

Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org OR

Link to Facebook starting at 8pm on Thursday, January 28 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

FREE Live Performance Date: Thursday, January 28, 2021 8PM

BIOS:

John Fisher (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed a eight-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo Festival/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award - and Pangea) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award, the Theatre Bay Area Award and seven Critics' Circle Awards. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. Previous COVID-19 performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Doodler, Johnson, Modjeska, A Death in the Family, The Drinker, Randy!, Marie's Crisis, Insane Director!, The Battle of Kursk and Seduction. JOHN HAS CREATED FORTY-FIVE ORIGINAL, SHELTER-IN-PLACE, SOLO PERFORMANCES, ONE FOR EACH WEEK OF THE PANDEMIC. www.JohnFisher.biz.


