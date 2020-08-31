Theatre Rhinoceros Presents THE FILLMORE Online

THE FILLMORE will be streamed on September 3, 2020 at 8pm for free!

Venture into the night once again as John explores the jazz capitol of the West, The Fillmore.

John Fisher (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed a six-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award 2017 - and Pangea) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. Previous COVID-19 performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Johnson, A Death in the Family and St. John Fisher. John has created twenty-four original solo-performances so far, one for each week of Shelter-in-Place. www.JohnFisher.biz.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

