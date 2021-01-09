Theatre Rhinoceros Presents LONE MOUNTAIN

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a free Zoom/Facebook Live presentation, Lone Mountain, conceived and performed by John Fisher.

The performance takes place on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 8pm.

In the spirit of EXERCISE! and THE FILLMORE, John gets on his bike and heads into the night to explore what might be San Francisco's gayest mountain.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

John Fisher (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed a eight-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo Festival/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award - and Pangea) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award, the Theatre Bay Area Award and seven Critics' Circle Awards. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. Previous COVID-19 performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Doodler, Johnson, Modjeska, A Death in the Family, The Drinker, Randy!, Marie's Crisis, Insane Director! and The Battle of Kursk. JOHN HAS CREATED FORTY-THREE ORIGINAL, SHELTER-IN-PLACE, SOLO PERFORMANCES, ONE FOR EACH WEEK OF THE PANDEMIC. www.JohnFisher.biz.