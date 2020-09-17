Theatre Rhino Presents Free Zoom Staged Reading Of THE DEBUT OF GEORGIA

The show will stream on Zoom, October 13.

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom presentation THE DEBUT OF GEORGIA by Boni Alvarez | Directed by Ely Sonny Orquiza, October 13, 2020 at 7pm FREE! One Live Performance Only.

Teenaged Georgia is sent to live with her father and his boyfriend. It's not so bad--at least his boyfriend, Bradley, is nice and is planning a traditional Filipina debut for her. But, Dad is an a#*hole. What can Georgia do about Dad?

Streams for FREE on ZOOM. Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org.

Ely Sonny Orquiza (Director) is a Queer Filipino multidisciplinary Actor, Director and Teaching Artist based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Through theater and the performing arts, Orquiza explores the role of the Asian diaspora, Asian American experience, ancestral ghosts, and the politics of Queer/ness for the American stage. He champions new works by Artists of Color, examines previously untold folklores, and advocates for undiscovered works highlighting multiethnic narratives. He believes in the remarkable power of diversity and representation in storytelling to bridge the divide and differences amongst us. Orquiza has been in various works at the African-American Shakespeare Company, American Conservatory Theater, Bindlestiff Studio, Cal Performances, California Shakespeare Theater (Cal Shakes), Campo Santo, Crowded Fire Theatre, Custom Made Theatre Co., Magic Theatre, New Conservatory Theatre Center, PianoFight, PlayGround, Playwright's Foundation, Playwright's Center of San Francisco.

BONI B. ALVAREZ (playwright) is a Los Angeles-based playwright-actor. His plays include America Adjacent, Bloodletting, Fixed, Nicky, Dallas Non-Stop, Dusty de los Santos, Ruby, Tragically Rotund, The Special Education of Miss Lorna Cambonga, Marabella, Driven, The Debut of Georgia, Emmylu, and Refuge for a Purple Heart.

His plays have been produced at Center Theatre Group - Kirk Douglas Theatre, Echo Theater Company, Coeurage Theatre Company, Skylight Theatre Company, and Playwrights' Arena. His plays have been developed/given readings at Chalk Rep, Moving Arts, Artists At Play, The Vagrancy, Los Angeles Theatre Center, EST/LA, The Blank, Pork Filled Players (Seattle), Theatre Rhinoceros (San Francisco), Second Generation (2g, NYC), InterAct Theatre (Philadelphia), and Oregon Shakespeare Festival. He has been a Semifinalist for the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference and a Finalist for the PEN Center USA Literary Award, Bay Area Playwrights Festival, Aurora Theatre's Global Age Project, and Clubbed Thumb's Biennial Commission.

Alum of the CBS Writers Mentoring Program, CTG Writers' Workshop, Moving Arts' MADlab, Echo Writer's Lab, Skylight Theatre's Play Lab, and the Humanitas Play LA Workshop. He is a Resident Playwright of New Dramatists. He holds a BA from Sarah Lawrence College, an MFA (Acting) from A.R.T./MXAT Institute at Harvard University, and an MFA (Dramatic Writing) from USC.

