Theatre Bay Area to Present An Encore Staged Reading Of BOOK OF GLASS By Michael Lynch

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



​For Bay Area Theatre Week, Theatre Bay Area will present an encore staged reading of Book of Glass, by Michael Lynch. Produced by Rainbow Zebra Productions LLC and The Magic Theatre, this free reading – directed by Andrea Gordon - will take place on Monday, September 22, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at The Magic Theatre.

Book of Glass received a previous stage reading as the inaugural work of the Rainbow Zebra/Magic Theatre Reading Extravaganza,” a 9-month series of new play readings taking place at The Magic Theatre. The remaining line-up for the Reading Series Extravaganza is below:

My Lunch with Trish

By Andrea Gordon

Featuring Lisa Ramirez and Ann Darragh

Directed by Andrea Gordon

Monday, September 29, 2025 7:00 p.m. Two old frenemies meet for lunch after 30 years, and their reminisces are by turns ugly, sad, meaningful, and redemptive. Set in San Francisco before the 2024 election, hope still reigns, and the women are ultimately united.

Leaving, Simone

By Susan Jackson

Music by Nina Simone

Poetry by Frank X Walker, Lucille Clifton, Elizabeth Alexander, and Nikki Giovanni

Directed by Andrea Gordon

Monday, October 20, 2025

7:00 p.m. "The world is losing color"

Semi-Finalist: National Playwright's Conference—Eugene O'Neill Center



THE MONOLOGUE PROJECT --selected as audition solo for Women of the African Diaspora.

(Curator: Dominique Morisseau) Simone, Scientist daughter of Michael (Historian in Academia) and Celeste (Former Artist), is working on her latest scientific project; Celeste wants her daughter to “leave her mark” by winning a Nobel Prize; After Celeste has a stroke, Michael pushes his daughter to find a partner near them; A surprise discovery of Celeste's paintings changes Simone's trajectory. Training Wheels By Robin Bradford

Monday, November 24, 2025

7:00 p.m.

A long-term lesbian couple seek marital counseling when one of them confesses an affair...with a man. But that issue turns out to be symptomatic of deeper problems brought about by secrets buried for decades. A Pickwick Christmas

Adapted by Brian Lohmann

Directed by Andrea Gordon

Monday, December 15, 2025 7:00 p.m.

A Pickwick Christmas follows Mr. Pickwick and his clueless companions, as they connect across class differences to find common humanity with others, through many hilariously clumsy attempts. Pickwick's relationship with his Cockney servant, Sam Weller, goes from curiosity to a deep bond of sacrifice and friendship and the perils of love and courtship bring heartwarming holiday romance throughout. The play builds on the Christmas Panto tradition of audience interaction, dance and physical comedy. And there are improvised holiday tales, song and poetry; as well as audience sing-along Christmas carols. This is festive entertainment and all in the service of what Dickens loved best – telling an awesome story.

The Secret Museum

By Lynne Kaufman

Directed by Andrea Gordon

Monday, January 12, 2026

7:00 p.m. Francesca, a contemporary American film maker, is shooting a documentary on a newly excavated fresco in Pompeii said to provide startling evidence about sex and the sacred. She has obtained exclusive rights to film the fresco through the good graces of Paolo, the museum's director and her former college sweetheart. Through three time periods and the lives of three couples The Secret Museum explores the mysteries of eros.

Drunk at the Base of the Bodhi Tree

By Julia Hébert

Directed by Andrea Gordon

Monday, February 9, 2026

7:00 p.m. A hiker discovers an injured woman face down in a ditch. One harrowing night on the mountain changes both their lives as they face violence and their deepest fears, stripping away delusions, revealing their true natures. Drunk at the Base of the Bodhi Tree was developed with New Dramatists in New York and the Boston Court in Los Angeles.

Remember Me Remember

Written and Directed by Lisa Ramirez

Monday, March 23, 2026

7:00 p.m. Remember Me Remember by Lisa Ramirez is a play about Neurocognitive Disorder/Dementia in a senior group facility. The play explores the themes of memory, caregiving and group dynamics and merges traditional play structure with sonic dance theater. Remember Me Remember is a New Play Frontiers Commission from the People's Light Theater in Pennsylvania.

Painting Through the Dark

By Gemma Whelan

Directed by Andrea Gordon

Monday, April 13, 2026

7:00 p.m.

A screenplay adaptation of Ms. Whelan's novel of the same name.

About a young Irish woman coming to San Francisco and discovering her real past and present through the power of Art.



SPONSORED BY A.C.T.