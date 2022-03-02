The Marsh Youth Theater Presents First-ever International Teen Performance Fest

The Marsh Youth Theater will present its first-ever International Teen Performance Festival on June 11-12, amplifying the voices of teens (ages 14-18) and bringing light to the issues in their lives - from neighborhood crime to COVID-19, gender equality, school violence, and more.

Offered in a hybrid format, the festival invites audiences, both local and global, to tune in as youth continue to lead the charge in social change and building a better world. In the months leading up to the International Teen Performance Festival, the young participants were enrolled in the workshop, Voices of Youth: Expressing Yourself in Challenging Times, where they learned the fine craft of telling their stories on stage under the tutelage of The Marsh Youth Theater workshop leaders.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.themarsh.org.