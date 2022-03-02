Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Marsh Youth Theater Presents First-ever International Teen Performance Fest

pixeltracker

The festival runs June 11–12.

Mar. 2, 2022  

The Marsh Youth Theater will present its first-ever International Teen Performance Festival on June 11-12, amplifying the voices of teens (ages 14-18) and bringing light to the issues in their lives - from neighborhood crime to COVID-19, gender equality, school violence, and more.

Offered in a hybrid format, the festival invites audiences, both local and global, to tune in as youth continue to lead the charge in social change and building a better world. In the months leading up to the International Teen Performance Festival, the young participants were enrolled in the workshop, Voices of Youth: Expressing Yourself in Challenging Times, where they learned the fine craft of telling their stories on stage under the tutelage of The Marsh Youth Theater workshop leaders.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.themarsh.org.



Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Desi Oakley Photo
Desi Oakley
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis

More Hot Stories For You

  • Three Female Artists Travel From Mainhattan and Manhattan to Iceland at The Reykjavik Fringe Festival
  • Stefanie Rummel Presents CHANSONS at the Reykjavik Fringe Festival in Iceland
  • THE PINK HULK: ONE WOMAN'S JOURNEY TO FIND THE SUPERHERO WITHIN Will Be Performed at Reykjavik Fringe Festival
  • Mercein & Hege Bring GRÝLA Home To Iceland