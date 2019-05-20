The Lark Theater Presents Exhibition On Screen: VAN GOGH & JAPAN

"I envy the Japanese" Van Gogh wrote to his brother Theo. In the exhibition on which this film is based, one can see why. Though Vincent van Gogh never visited Japan it is the country that had the most profound influence on him and his art.

One cannot understand Van Gogh without understanding how Japanese art arrived in Paris in the middle of the 19th century and the profound impact it had on artists like Monet, Degas and, above all, Van Gogh. Visiting the new galleries of Japanese art in Paris and then creating his own image of Japan - through in-depth research, print collecting and detailed discussions with other artists - Van Gogh's encounter with Japanese artworks gave his work a new and exciting direction.

Working with top international museums and galleries, EXHIBITION ON SCREEN creates films which offer a cinematic immersion into the world's best loved art, accompanied by insights from the world's leading historians and arts critics.

Public Information: Ticket prices are $18 general admission, $16 Lark member, $10 Students (18 and under). To purchase tickets, visit www.larktheater.net or call 415-924-5111.

** The Lark Theater's mission is to maintain the 1940 art deco theater as a nonprofit, single screen, state of the art community film center to enhance the artistic, cultural and social life of Marin County with quality independent film, international film, classic & family film, film festivals and multi-cultural events.





