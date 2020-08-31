The Lark Drive-In Presents CLASSICAL ARTS ROCK This Fall

New Series combines classical arts and rock 'n roll on the outdoor screen.

The Lark Drive-In presents Classical Arts Rock on WEDNESDAY Nights, starting September 2nd -- heady combination of classical arts and rock 'n roll on the big outdoor screen!

Schedule includes:

September 2nd - Matthew Bourne's Romeo + Juliet, 8pm

September 9th - The MET Live in HD: Porgy and Bess, 7:30pm

September 16th - The Lumineers: Live From the Artists Den, 7:30pm

September 23rd - Hermitage: The Power of Art, 7pm

September 2rd - The Last Waltz, 9pm

September 30th - Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes, 7pm

September 30th - Stop Making Sense, 9:15pm

October 7th - National Theatre Live: Present Laughter, 6:45pm

October 14th - Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show, 6:30pm

October 14th - Neil Young: Heart of Gold, 9:15pm

October 21st - Exhibition On Screen: Frida Kahlo, 6:30pm

October 21st - National Theatre Live: Hansard, 8:45pm

October 28th - Northern Ballet's Dracula, 6:15pm

October 28th - National Theatre Live: Frankenstein, 9pm

Ticket prices are $15 Single Occupant, $30 for Carload. Reserve tickets in advance here tickets or visit www.larktheater.net.

