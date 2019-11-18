The ICB Artists to Present 2019 WINTER OPEN STUDIOS

The ICB Artists, known as one of the nation's most creative artist collectives, will present their biggest event of the year, the 2019 Winter Open Studios. The ICB is a collective with excellent art in a variety of mediums including Painting, Drawing, Printing, Sculpture, Textiles, Jewelry, Photography, Film, Technology.

When:

Friday, December 6th through Sunday, December 8th , 11 am - 6pm each day

Where:

ICB Building, 480 Gate Five Road, Sausalito, CA.

Since 1968, the ICB Artists have welcomed the public into their working studios every winter. This unique opportunity to meet the artists, learn about their work and their creative process takes place just before the holiday season. Winter Open Studios is a perfect time to purchase affordable high-quality art from over 100 artists under one roof. Artists provide welcoming and comfortable studio spaces for visitors to relax, converse, view artwork, and meet others who are there to enjoy the experience.

"We look forward as a group to opening our doors to the public every year," said ICBAA Board President John Kunzweiler. "One of the things I like most about Winter Open Studios is the opportunity to talk to so many people who appreciate art and enjoy learning about the process. Also, when someone is looking for something specific, say watercolors, photography, or paintings and even more specifically landscape art, we can direct them to a friend's studio nearby. There's something for everyone at Winter Open Studios."

The ICB is a landmark historic building steeped in the area's ship building roots and rekindled by the creative juices of a vibrant community of artists. Situated within yards of the San Francisco Bay, the ICB is a destination for art collectors and visitors from around the Bay Area, and beyond. Sausalito, a favorite spot for many who love visiting the Bay Area, is easily accessible by ferry from San Francisco. The annual ICB Winter Open Studios has become a crucial destination for those interested in collecting quality art or taking a workshop or group seminar throughout the year.

Public Information: www.icb-artists.com Admittance is free - the public is asked to register online at Eventbrite.





